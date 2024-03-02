Haken Unveils 2023 Album 'Fauna': A Musical Odyssey Through Nature, Embarks on Major Tour

Haken, the progressive metal sextet from London, is making waves with their ambitious seventh studio album 'Fauna', inspired by the natural world's wonders. This latest project marks a significant departure into new musical territories, fueled by the band's 'anything goes' approach. Multi-instrumentalist Richard Henshall and keyboard maestro Pete Jones, in their recent interview with Prog, delved into the creation process of 'Fauna', highlighting the album's inspiration and the complexities involved in bringing it to life.

Breaking New Ground with 'Fauna'

The genesis of 'Fauna' was no small feat, with band members spending a year mastering their hardest song yet, 'Messiah Complex', from their previous album 'Virus'. This dedication to their craft set the stage for 'Fauna', an album mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren, known for his work on their 2013 album 'The Mountain'. 'Fauna' stands out with its colossal sound, intricate details, and diverse musical influences. Songs like 'Nightingale' and 'Lovebite' showcase the band's exploration of themes ranging from natural phenomena to the darker aspects of the animal kingdom.

From Studio to Stage

With 'Fauna' ready to captivate audiences, Haken is embarking on their most extensive tour yet, the 'Island In Limbo' tour, followed by 'The Fauna Expedition Tour' in North America. These performances not only act as a platform to introduce 'Fauna' but also serve as a testament to Haken's evolution as a band. The return of Pete Jones, after a hiatus to pursue academic endeavors, injects fresh energy and perspectives into the band's dynamic, enhancing their live performances and creative output.

A Year of Transformation and Triumph

The making and touring of 'Fauna' represent a period of significant transformation for Haken. The band members, now juggling the roles of musicians and parents, face the challenges of balancing their personal and professional lives. Despite these challenges, their commitment to their art and their fans remains unwavering. 'Fauna' is not just an album; it's a statement of resilience, creativity, and the unyielding pursuit of musical excellence. As Haken continues to tour and share their latest work with the world, they solidify their place in the annals of progressive metal.

The journey of 'Fauna', from its conceptualization to its live renditions, encapsulates Haken's growth and the depth of their musical exploration. This album and its accompanying tours are poised to be a defining moment in their career, inviting fans and newcomers alike to experience the breadth of their artistic vision. As Haken navigates the complexities of the music industry and personal milestones, 'Fauna' stands as a testament to their enduring legacy and the transformative power of music.