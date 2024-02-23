Hacksaw Gaming Strikes a Strategic Partnership with JOI Gaming to Reignite Its Dutch Presence

In an industry where innovation meets tradition, Hacksaw Gaming's latest move marks a significant stride in the European iGaming scene. The company's recent collaboration with JOI Gaming, a subsidiary of the seasoned JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group, signals a promising return to the Netherlands. This partnership not only showcases Hacksaw Gaming's commitment to expanding its European footprint but also highlights the evolving landscape of digital gaming in regions steeped in casino history.

Advertisment

A Strategic Alliance in the Heart of Europe

The collaboration between Hacksaw Gaming and JOI Gaming is more than just a business move; it's a fusion of digital innovation with decades of industry experience. JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group, with a legacy spanning 65 years and commanding over 86 land-based casinos, is a titan in the Dutch market. The integration of Hacksaw Gaming's slot titles into Jacks.NL, JOI Gaming's online platform, introduces a fresh digital dimension to a company deeply rooted in traditional gaming.

Among the titles making their debut on Jacks.NL are Hacksaw Gaming's recent releases like Beam Boys, Feel the Beat, and Fist of Destruction. Marcus Cordes, CEO of Hacksaw Gaming, expressed his excitement about the partnership, believing it will significantly enhance the gaming experience in the Netherlands. Sjoerd Kranz, JOI Gaming's Head of Gaming and Retention, echoed this sentiment, looking forward to incorporating Hacksaw Gaming's innovative games, including well-loved titles like Chaos Crew and Wanted Dead or a Wild, into their offerings.

Advertisment

Expansion Beyond Borders

While the partnership with JOI Gaming marks a significant step in Hacksaw Gaming's re-entry into the Dutch market, it also underscores the company's broader strategy for European expansion. This is evident from their recent collaboration with Cristaltec Entertainment in Italy, aimed at strengthening its position in the Italian market. The alliance with Cristaltec Entertainment, a company renowned for its deep understanding of the local gaming landscape, allows Hacksaw Gaming to cater to the Italian audience with a suite of engaging titles, promising more releases in the months to come.

This expansion is not merely about growing a geographical footprint but also about adapting to and resonating with diverse player preferences across Europe. By partnering with local industry veterans like JOI Gaming and Cristaltec Entertainment, Hacksaw Gaming is not only bringing its innovative gaming solutions to new markets but also ensuring that these solutions are tailored to meet the unique tastes of local gaming enthusiasts.