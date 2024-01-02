Guess Hits the Slopes: Branded Takeovers at European Ski Resorts

Renowned fashion and lifestyle brand, Guess, has expanded its ventures into luxury themed experiences with a series of branded takeovers at prominent skiing destinations across Europe. The destinations include Cortina in Italy, Zermatt in Switzerland, and Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach in Austria, all renowned for their picturesque landscapes and premium facilities.

Partnerships and Designs

Guess, in collaboration with Marcolin for eyewear, Interparfums for fragrances, and Sequel for watches, has created a luxurious winter wonderland experience for the entire skiing season. These collaborations have resulted in the creation of Guess-branded ski lifts, swings, gondola cars, and boutiques, all aimed at providing a unique and memorable experience for guests. At Cortina, visitors can expect to find a new boutique, while Zermatt features an exclusive Guess-branded igloo with an ice bar, winter-themed decor, and an ice installation showcasing Guess products.

Exclusivity and Luxury

The takeovers are designed to reflect the luxury and exclusivity of the Guess brand, with each location boasting distinctive features. Hochzillertal-Kaltenbach, for instance, has branded gondola cars and a lodge adorned with Guess accessories. These experiences are not only about the thrill of winter sports but also about the allure of living the Guess lifestyle, even on the slopes.

A Touch of Fashion to the Slopes

Adding to the allure is the inclusion of a capsule collection of accessories like pouches, bags, beanies, hats, and scarves, designed to add a touch of fashion to the slopes. The collection, which embodies the glamour of Guess, is expected to be a significant draw for fashion-conscious skiers and snowboarders. Paul Marciano, the Chief Creative Officer of Guess, expressed his enthusiasm for these projects, stating that they represent the glamour of Guess and the brand’s commitment to quality and thoughtful design.