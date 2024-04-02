Greek Islands Welcome Turkish Visitors with New Visa Program Amid Renewed Diplomatic Ties

In a significant move towards mending strained relations, Greek officials inaugurated a visa terminal on the island of Rhodes for Turkish nationals. This initiative, aimed at fostering trade and cooperation between Greece and Turkey, marks a new chapter in the complex history of Aegean relations.

A Bridge Over Aegean Waters

The visa terminal's opening on Monday allows Turkish tourists to visit 10 Greek islands, including Rhodes, Lesbos, and Kos, for up to a week without the need for a Schengen visa. This strategic decision, costing visitors 60 euros, is part of a broader effort to stimulate tourism and economic growth in these regions during off-peak seasons. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have been instrumental in this diplomatic thaw, having signed several bilateral agreements aimed at sidelining historical disputes over maritime boundaries and focusing on mutual interests such as trade and tourism.

Visa Program Details and Implications

Under this new system, Turkish visitors can obtain an express visa at participating Greek ports, subject to a passport check and fingerprint recording. However, they are restricted from traveling to other EU member states. This initiative not only promises to enhance tourism revenues for the Greek economy, which significantly benefits from the sector, but also signals a potential softening of visa policies for Turkish citizens in the future, contingent upon ongoing cooperation in areas like migration management.

Looking Ahead: A New Era of Cooperation

The visa program is a testament to the evolving dynamics between Greece and Turkey, two nations with a tumultuous past, now seeking common ground in trade and cultural exchange. As Mitsotakis prepares for a reciprocal visit to Turkey, the focus remains on how these initiatives will pave the way for a more stable and prosperous region. With the first arrivals expected later this week, the islands are poised to welcome a new wave of visitors, underscoring the potential of diplomacy in