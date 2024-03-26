Greece-Türkiye Diplomatic Thaw: Athens Declaration Ushers Era of Cooperation

Amid fluctuating relations that have occasionally threatened peace in the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece and Türkiye have embarked on a diplomatic journey aimed at fostering a positive atmosphere. Theodoros Bizakis, Greece's Ambassador to Türkiye, emphasized the importance of working together for peace and prosperity during a reception marking Greece's Independence Day. This initiative follows the recent Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighbourliness, signed a century after the Treaty of Lausanne, marking a significant step towards reconciliation.

Historic Visits and Bilateral Agreements

The recent period of détente was highlighted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Athens, the first since 2017, after years of tension over issues such as migration and territorial sovereignty. This visit saw the announcement of the Athens Declaration, visa facilitation for Turkish citizens to 10 Greek islands, and efforts to reduce the flow of irregular migrants to Greece. The warming relations were further evidenced by mutual support following natural disasters and accidents in both countries. A series of high-level bilateral visits are underway, with a concrete roadmap laid out for future engagements, including Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's planned visit to Ankara.

Economic Ties and EU Accession Support

On the economic front, both nations have witnessed tangible benefits from their rapprochement, aiming to double their trade volume to 10 billion euros within five years. A successful Joint Economic Committee meeting in Istanbul has already borne fruit, with bilateral trade volume reaching promising figures. Furthermore, Greece's support for Türkiye's EU accession process, including visa facilitation, signifies a strong commitment to closer relations. This is part of a broader strategy to enhance people-to-people and business ties, with Greece also facilitating easier access to its islands for Turkish citizens.

Future Prospects and Regional Implications

The diplomatic thaw between Greece and Türkiye presents an optimistic scenario for both nations and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region. By focusing on mutual interests and cooperation, they set a precedent for resolving longstanding disputes amicably. The economic and social benefits derived from these efforts are likely to contribute to a more stable and prosperous region. As both countries look forward to furthering their collaboration, the international community watches with interest, hopeful for a sustained period of peace and cooperation.