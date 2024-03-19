Gozo Welcomes Second Marine Centre and Public Library, Bolstered by EU Funding

The picturesque island of Gozo recently heralded a significant addition to its educational and cultural landscape with the inauguration of a second marine centre and a brand-new public library in Għajnsielem. This noteworthy event, which took place on a sunny Tuesday, marks a pivotal advancement in the island's commitment to preserving its rich maritime heritage and fostering an environment of learning and exploration for its residents and visitors alike.

Investment in Education and Environment

With an investment of €150,000, largely financed through the EU funding Interreg Malta-Italia programme, the newly inaugurated marine centre is nestled within the premises of the Għajnsielem primary school. The centre's primary aim is to educate both current and future generations about the island's longstanding fishing traditions, the significance of traditional Maltese boats, and the crucial importance of protecting the marine environment. Furthermore, it seeks to familiarize its visitors with the diverse fish species that inhabit the Mediterranean.

A Hub for Learning and Engagement

The marine centre, described as "state-of-the-art," is not merely a repository of historic and educational information but is designed to be an interactive hub where learning comes alive. The centre boasts colorful exhibits, interactive kiosks, and sections dedicated to the port of Mġarr, complete with old photographs and a digital library. In addition to its maritime focus, the facility also houses a new public library, offering primary school students a vibrant space to enhance their learning experiences.

Local Leadership and Community Involvement

The project's inauguration was led by notable figures, including Għajnsielem Mayor Kevin Cauchi, the Parliamentary Secretariat for Local Government Alison Civelli Zerafa, and the Minister for Gozo and Planning Clint Camilleri. Their presence underscored the local and national government's support for the initiative, highlighting its significance in the broader context of Gozo's educational and environmental development. The community's involvement and enthusiasm for the project were palpable, reflecting a collective commitment to preserving Gozo's maritime heritage while embracing modern educational techniques.

As Gozo welcomes this new marine centre and public library, the initiative stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between local communities, government entities, and international funding bodies. It offers a glimpse into the future of education, where learning about one's heritage and environment goes hand in hand with embracing innovative teaching methods. This centre not only serves as a beacon of knowledge and culture but also as a reminder of the importance of investing in facilities that educate, inform, and inspire. Through this project, Gozo sets a remarkable example of how to cherish the past while navigating the future with wisdom and foresight.