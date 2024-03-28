Global Forced Labour Profits Soar to $236 Billion, ILO Demands Urgent Action

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has released a startling report showing a significant rise in illegal profits from forced labour, now reaching an estimated $236 billion annually. This increase of 37% since 2014 underscores the growing exploitation of victims by traffickers and criminals. The report, calling for immediate global action, points out that forced commercial sexual exploitation remains the most profitable sector, generating enormous sums per victim.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Grim Statistics

According to the ILO's findings, traffickers are now making an average of nearly $10,000 from each victim, a stark increase from a decade ago. The analysis reveals that Europe and Central Asia are the most profitable regions for these illicit activities, followed closely by Asia and the Pacific, the Americas, Africa, and the Arab States. Despite making up only 27% of the total number of victims, forced commercial sexual exploitation accounts for over two-thirds of total illegal profits. The report also highlights the significant profits extracted from industries such as agriculture, domestic work, and services beyond sexual exploitation.

The Call for Comprehensive Action

Advertisment

ILO Director General Gilbert F. Houngbo emphasized the dire need for international collaboration to tackle this injustice, which perpetuates poverty and undermines human dignity. The ILO advocates for stronger legal frameworks, enhanced training for enforcement officials, and better coordination between labor and criminal law enforcement agencies. However, the report also stresses that enforcement alone is not enough; addressing the root causes and protecting victims are equally crucial.

Reaction from Stakeholders

Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), expressed concern over the report's findings, highlighting the global increase in exploitation and the necessity for urgent action to adhere to ILO Convention 029. Olusoji Oluwole, President of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), lamented the lack of substantial progress in combating forced labor, calling for a review and strict enforcement of laws to prevent such practices. Both leaders underscore the critical role of labor in wealth creation and the importance of protecting workers' rights worldwide.

The ILO report sheds light on the dark reality of forced labor and its profitability, urging an immediate and holistic approach to dismantle these exploitative networks. As stakeholders express their outrage, the global community faces a pivotal moment to unite and take decisive action against one of the most pressing human rights issues of our time.