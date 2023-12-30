en English
Europe

Global Crises Intensify: Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War and New Middle East Conflict in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:39 pm EST
Global Crises Intensify: Ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War and New Middle East Conflict in 2023

The year 2023 has proven to be another tumultuous period globally, marked by continued crises from the Russo-Ukrainian war and the emergence of a new conflict in the Middle East. The persistent Russo-Ukrainian war and the declining optimism about Ukraine’s capacity to reclaim territories lost since 2014 have cast a chilling shadow over the region. Simultaneously, the Middle East has been plunged into a state of chaos following deadly attacks by Hamas on October 7, which reignited the long-standing hostilities between Israel and Palestine.

An Intensifying Crisis: The Russo-Ukrainian War

The Russo-Ukrainian war, entering another harsh winter, has raised serious doubts about the Ukrainian military’s ability to dislodge Russian forces. This military stalemate has drawn global attention, not just for the direct implications of the conflict but also for the exposure of defense industrial base weaknesses and the heightened threat of nuclear conflict.

Surge in Middle East Tensions

Meanwhile, the Middle East has been thrust into turmoil following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, which have sparked a renewed conflict in Gaza. This situation has escalated into a regional and humanitarian disaster, with uncertainty surrounding Israel’s military strategies and future governance in Gaza.

International Response and Implications

The UN Secretary-General has expressed grave concern over the intensifying hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with fears of devastating consequences for the entire region. Israeli attacks have led to a shortage of supplies and capacity in Gaza’s hospitals, with over 20,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza and 500 in the West Bank in 2023. Various ambassadors at the Security Council meeting called for Israel to comply with international humanitarian law and cease settlement activities. However, the tense situation in the West Bank has raised concerns about a potential humanitarian disaster and the spread of the crisis to other parts of the region.

After the October 7 Hamas attacks, Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, leading to significant civilian casualties. This conflict has not only affected relations within the Middle East but has also strained ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Despite ongoing pro-Palestinian rallies, Arab governments are likely interested in ending the war to maintain stability, with the potential for rapprochement with Israel after the war and a new version of the two-state solution benefiting Palestinians.

The United States has also expressed concern over the sharp increase in violence by extremist settlers in the West Bank and the unprecedented number of Palestinian fatalities in the West Bank and Gaza. The US has called for increased aid and support for humanitarian actors and emphasized the need to address the conflict through diplomacy rather than force.

As we head into 2024, these ongoing wars in Europe and the Middle East will continue to capture the world’s attention, reflecting a deep concern for global security and the human cost of these conflicts.

Europe
