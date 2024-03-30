Girlguiding Gibraltar Secures Membership in Girlguiding UK with Overseas Territories

In a significant development for youth movements across British Overseas Territories, Girlguiding Gibraltar has been confirmed to retain its membership within Girlguiding UK. This resolution comes after a period of uncertainty and intense discussions, ensuring the continuation of a historic partnership.

Historic Reversal

Almost a year following the initial announcement of the proposed shutdown of overseas Girlguiding operations, a reversal of this decision has been made public. The change of course was influenced by the persistent efforts, lobbying, and deliberation by key stakeholders within the organization. Claire Montado, the Commissioner of Girlguiding Gibraltar, expressed relief and joy over this development, emphasizing the importance of the connection with Girlguiding UK for the territory's youth.

Integration and Impact

The integration of Girlguiding Gibraltar along with eight other British Overseas Territories into the wider structure of Girlguiding UK is a move celebrated by members and volunteers. Scheduled to be fully integrated by September 1st, 2024, this initiative is seen as a way to ensure that girls and young women in these territories continue to benefit from the diverse programs and opportunities that Girlguiding UK offers. This decision also highlights the importance of international friendship and learning within the Girlguiding community.

Community Response and Future Prospects

The confirmation of the territories' continued association with Girlguiding UK has been met with widespread approval from the community, with members expressing their excitement and gratitude. The efforts made by senior volunteers and the establishment of dedicated resources funded by the British Overseas Territories were crucial in achieving this outcome. Looking ahead, this development is expected to enhance the learning and growth opportunities available to girls in the Girlguiding movement, fostering a closer relationship between the UK and its overseas territories.

As this chapter in the Girlguiding saga concludes, the focus now shifts to the implementation of this integration and the exploration of new opportunities that it will bring. The continued membership of Girlguiding Gibraltar and other territories in Girlguiding UK not only preserves a cherished tradition but also opens up avenues for future collaboration and development within the global Girlguiding community.