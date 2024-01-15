en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Gibraltar Weather Forecast: Mild Conditions Expected

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Gibraltar Weather Forecast: Mild Conditions Expected

The latest weather forecast for the Gibraltar region brings a sigh of relief for its residents. Mild conditions with westerly winds are expected to grace the area, providing a respite from the usual harshness of the winter season. The temperature is expected to reach a comfortable high of 19 degrees Celsius.

30-Day Weather Forecast

In the next 30 days, Gibraltar is likely to experience 11 days of rain, interspersed with clear skies and dry conditions. The temperature is expected to swing from a high of 21 degrees Celsius on January 15th to a low of 9 degrees Celsius on February 12th. A daily breakdown of temperatures has been provided, allowing residents to plan their days accordingly.

Additional Weather Details

Not just temperatures, the forecast also provides information about high and low tide times, the moon phase, and even the amount of expected rainfall. Wind speeds for different days of the week are also detailed, helping locals and visitors alike to prepare for outdoor activities.

Accessible Weather Data Services and Apps

The weather forecast is not restricted to a webpage. Gibraltar residents and visitors can access the weather data services and applications. These platforms provide real-time updates and detailed information about the weather conditions, ensuring that individuals can stay informed and make decisions based on the latest data.

0
Europe Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
5 mins ago
Lithuania Boosts Military Strength with Final Shipment of Boxer IFVs
On January 15, 2024, Lithuania received the final shipment of its Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs), a landmark moment in a project that began in 2016. The procurement, worth a hefty 670 million euros, has seen the country’s military strength bolstered by an impressive 89 ‘Vilkas’ IFVs, along with two prototype vehicles. Lithuania’s New Military
Lithuania Boosts Military Strength with Final Shipment of Boxer IFVs
European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences
21 mins ago
European Parliament Contemplates New Directive on Driving Licences
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
35 mins ago
Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
5 mins ago
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
Study Calls for Improved Genetic Diversity Monitoring in Europe
11 mins ago
Study Calls for Improved Genetic Diversity Monitoring in Europe
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
16 mins ago
Indutrade Set to Release 2023 Year-End Report: Webcast and Q&A Session Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
14 seconds
New Jersey Paves the Way for Enhanced Access to Birth Control
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
15 seconds
Center-Right Politics on the Rise: A Look at Upcoming Global Elections
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
33 seconds
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
34 seconds
Iowa Republicans Brave Cold for First Presidential Contest of 2024
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
49 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
56 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
57 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
1 min
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
1 min
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
2 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
59 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app