Gibraltar Data Protection Workshop Empowers Charities: Free Event Sponsored by Kusuma Trust

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (GRA), serving as the Information Commissioner, has announced a specialized Data Protection Workshop for Gibraltar-registered charities, aimed at bolstering their understanding and management of personal data.
Scheduled for 10 May 2024 at the Sunborn, the workshop, funded by the Kusuma Trust, will be accessible without charge for charity representatives. GRA's CEO, John Paul Rodriguez, underscores the pivotal role of charities in Gibraltar and the importance of aiding them in data protection compliance to safeguard individual rights.
Empowering Charities through Knowledge
The workshop is designed to enhance the data protection acumen of local charities, focusing on the collection and usage of personal information related to employees and service-users. With the GRA's CEO emphasizing the critical nature of this workshop, it aims to offer charities the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of data protection laws effectively. Topics will cover legal obligations and practical steps towards achieving compliance, reflecting the GRA's commitment to supporting charitable organizations in their vital community roles.
Event Details and Registration
Set to take place at the luxurious Sunborn hotel, the workshop offers a unique opportunity for charities to advance their data handling practices without financial burden, thanks to the Kusuma Trust's sponsorship. Interested parties are encouraged to secure their spots by the 12 April 2024 deadline, with a ticket limit of two per charity to ensure broad access. Registration can be completed through Buytickets.gi, which the GRA acknowledges for facilitating ticket distribution.
Ongoing Support and Resources
Beyond the workshop, the GRA remains dedicated to fostering data protection awareness among all sectors, frequently organizing events and providing resources to aid organizations in meeting their obligations. Charities seeking further information or assistance are invited to contact the Information Commissioner's Office directly, highlighting the GRA's role as a supportive pillar in Gibraltar's data protection landscape.
As the workshop date approaches, the anticipation grows for an event that promises to significantly contribute to the strengthening of data protection practices among Gibraltar's charities. This initiative not only underscores the GRA's commitment to privacy rights but also highlights the essential contributions of charitable organizations to the fabric of Gibraltar's community, supported by the generosity of the Kusuma Trust.