Gibraltar Braces for a Day of Sunny Spells and Westerly Winds

The enclave of Gibraltar is set to enjoy a day of sunny spells and westerly winds, according to the latest forecast from MetOGibraltar. With temperatures anticipated to peak at a comfortable 18 degrees Celsius, residents and visitors can look forward to a pleasant day marked by moderate warmth and a gentle westerly breeze.

A Day of Comfortable Warmth

The day in Gibraltar will begin with the sun’s rise at 08:32, offering approximately 10 hours of sunlight before it sets at 18:29. The chances of rain are virtually non-existent, standing at 0%, while wind speeds are expected to vary between a mild 2km/h to a moderate 13km/h. As the day transitions into evening and night, temperatures will cool down to around 11 degrees Celsius, maintaining the comfortable spectrum of the day’s weather.

Contrasting Weather Across the United Kingdom

While Gibraltar enjoys mild weather, the rest of the United Kingdom is forecasted to experience a wide range of conditions on this Sunday, 14th January 2024. Southern and southwestern regions can expect light to moderate winds, in contrast to the very cold northwesterly airflow predicted to bring gales and severe gales in the north. Squally showers may transform into sleet or snow, adding to the chill. Coastal regions, up to 12 miles offshore, are bracing for strong winds as part of a potent cold northwesterly flow that will envelop Shetland Waters.

Reliable Weather Information

Forecasts and warnings for the UK’s inshore waters, including details on wind direction and force, sea state, and visibility, are issued by the Met Office on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). As the entity responsible for providing Maritime Safety Information (MSI) to ships at sea, the MCA advises against relying solely on the internet for forecast and warning information. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, mariners are recommended to utilize services such as GMDSS services, INMARSAT SafetyNET, or international NAVTEX.