Europe

Gibraltar Anticipated to Exit FATF Grey List: British Government

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Gibraltar Anticipated to Exit FATF Grey List: British Government

In a significant development, the British Government has revealed its anticipation of Gibraltar’s imminent removal from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list. The statement surfaced during a House of Lords debate on amendments to the UK’s regulations concerning the identification of high-risk third countries in the context of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Discussion in the House of Lords

The proceedings witnessed Baroness Vere of Norbiton addressing a question posed by Lord Livermore about Gibraltar’s current standing. The British Overseas Territory finds itself under increased scrutiny by the FATF, a globally recognized body engaged in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Implications of Gibraltar’s Status

Gibraltar’s potential exit from the FATF grey list is a promising step for the territory. Being on the grey list means a jurisdiction is seen as having strategic deficiencies in anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing measures. Removal from this list could ease some of the oversight and restrictions Gibraltar currently faces.

The Broader Context

The House of Lords’ discussions touched on multiple facets of money laundering regulations, including the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing High Risk Countries Amendment No 2 Regulations and the UK’s list of high-risk third countries. The discourse also revolved around the alignment with the FATF’s decisions and the impact assessments connected to the removal and addition of countries on the list.

References were made to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act and the statutory instrument amending the money laundering regulations. The Government’s firm commitment to combating money laundering and terrorist financing was reiterated during the conversation.

Europe
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

