Gaia Telescope Unveils Shiva, Shakti Streams: Ancient Milky Way Origins Decoded

Shiva and Shakti, two ancient streams of stars named after divine figures in Hindu philosophy, have been discovered by the European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope, marking a significant advancement in our understanding of the Milky Way's origins. These celestial formations, which intertwine and date back over 12 billion years, are among the earliest structures contributing to the formation of our galaxy, predating even the oldest parts of the Milky Way's spiral arms and disc. Khyati Malhan of the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) in Heidelberg, Germany, led the groundbreaking research.

Discovery Through Galactic Archaeology

Utilizing the unprecedented data from Gaia, researchers were able to identify the orbits, content, and composition of individual stars within the Milky Way, leading to the visualization of two distinct structures. Each stream, carrying the mass of about 10 million Suns and consisting of stars aged between 12 to 13 billion years, showcases similar orbits and compositions. These streams likely formed as separate fragments that merged with the Milky Way early in its history, hinting at a complex formative process involving multiple long, irregular filaments of gas and dust.

Unveiling the Milky Way's 'Poor Old Heart'

In 2022, Gaia's exploration towards the galaxy's heart revealed the oldest stars in the galaxy, all born before the Milky Way's disc had even formed. The stars in this region, lacking many of the heavier metal elements created later in the Universe's lifetime, led researchers to refer to this area as the Milky Way's 'poor old heart'. Despite their similarities, the Shakti and Shiva streams have distinct paths, with Shakti stars orbiting slightly further from the Milky Way's center and in more circular paths than those of Shiva.

Implications for Understanding the Milky Way

This discovery sheds light on the Milky Way's formative years, suggesting it originated from multiple long, irregular filaments of gas and dust that eventually coalesced, forming stars and giving birth to the galaxy as we know it today. Timo Prusti, Project Scientist for Gaia at ESA, emphasized that revealing more about our galaxy's infancy is one of Gaia's goals. As we continue to uncover parts of our galaxy like the Shiva and Shakti streams, we're not only filling gaps but also painting a fuller picture of our cosmic history.

The revelation of Shiva and Shakti's ancient origins offers a profound insight into the early days of the Milky Way, suggesting a much more chaotic and fragmented process of galaxy formation than previously understood. This discovery encourages astronomers to delve deeper into our cosmic backyard, promising more revelations about the universe's earliest epochs and our place within it.