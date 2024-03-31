From Kyiv to Royal Society: Ukrainian Sculptor Alex Lidagovsky's Journey Amid War

Ukrainian sculptor Alex Lidagovsky's life took an unforeseen turn when he was forced to flee his homeland due to the Russian invasion, leaving behind his bombed studio in Kyiv. Along with his wife, Dasha Nepochatova, and stepdaughter, the family sought refuge in the UK, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Lidagovsky's life and career. The sculptor's resilience and talent soon led to an extraordinary accomplishment: his acceptance into the prestigious Royal Society of British Artists, a recognition that offered him not only a platform but also a form of healing and identity preservation amidst the chaos of war.

Overcoming Challenges and Gaining Recognition

Lidagovsky's transition to life in the UK was fraught with challenges, including a language barrier and the daunting task of establishing himself in a new art market. Despite these obstacles, Lidagovsky remained committed to his craft, viewing it as a lifeline that maintained his connection to his professional identity and cultural roots. His efforts to become "visible" in the UK's art scene paid off when he was unexpectedly granted honorary membership in the Royal Society of British Artists—a development that coincided with his birthday, adding a layer of joy to this significant milestone.

Showcasing Ukrainian Culture Through Art

Lidagovsky's work has not only thrived in the UK but has also gained international attention. His sculpture, Swallow Flight, secured one of the five residency prizes for indoor sculpture at the Lucca Biennale Cartasia in Italy, an event celebrated for its focus on paper art and architecture. This particular piece, crafted from corrugated cardboard, embodies a powerful metaphor for Lidagovsky's own experience—straddling the past and the future while navigating the present. Additionally, his work Tightrope Walker will be featured in a new public art trail in Great Yarmouth, further solidifying his place in the international art community.

Looking Toward the Future

The journey of Alex Lidagovsky from a war-torn Kyiv to the prestigious halls of the Royal Society of British Artists is a testament to the enduring spirit of creativity in the face of adversity. His art not only serves as a bridge between his Ukrainian heritage and his new life in the UK but also as a beacon of hope and resilience. As Lidagovsky continues to navigate his path, his story and sculptures remain powerful reminders of the transformative power of art and the unbreakable human spirit.