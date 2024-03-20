French Pilgrims Trace St. Paul's Footsteps at Il-Ħaġar Museum, Led by Mgr Joseph Farrugia

A group of French tourists embarked on a spiritual journey, tracing the footsteps of St. Paul by visiting the Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria, guided by the museum's founder, Mgr Joseph Farrugia. The pilgrimage aimed to immerse the visitors in the rich religious heritage of the area, with the group hailing from the parish unity of Pélissanne, Lançon, Aurons, and La Barben in the Aix-Arles diocese and led by Archbishop Christian Louis André Delarbre. This visit highlights the museum's role in promoting religious tourism and cultural exchange.
Exploring Religious and Cultural Artifacts
At Il-Ħaġar museum, the pilgrims had the opportunity to appreciate a variety of permanent exhibits. Among these were a replica of the traditional Good Friday procession, compositions by the late Joseph Vella, Easter cards, stamps, and contemporary art pieces. These exhibits provided the group with a deeper understanding of the local religious traditions and the area's cultural richness. The visit served not only as a spiritual pilgrimage but also as a cultural exchange, enriching the visitors' appreciation of Maltese heritage.
A Unique Spiritual Experience
An exceptional highlight of the visit was the participation in a bilingual mass, conducted in both French and Maltese, at St George’s basilica. The mass featured the participation of the Laudate Pueri choir, adding a profound spiritual dimension to the pilgrims' experience. This event underscored the universal nature of the Catholic faith and the unifying power of religious ceremonies, transcending language barriers and fostering a sense of global community among the faithful.
Mgr Joseph Farrugia's Role in Bridging Cultures
Mgr Joseph Farrugia, the former archpriest of St George’s basilica and now serving as a fidei donum parish priest in France, played a pivotal role in organizing the pilgrimage. His unique position, straddling both Maltese and French religious communities, facilitated a meaningful cultural and spiritual exchange. Mgr Farrugia's efforts underscore the potential of religious tourism to promote mutual understanding and respect among diverse cultures and faiths.
The visit of the French pilgrims to the Il-Ħaġar museum, under the guidance of Mgr Joseph Farrugia, highlights the enduring appeal of religious and cultural tourism. It serves as a testament to the power of faith to transcend geographical boundaries and foster connections among people of different backgrounds. As visitors continue to explore religious sites around the world, the role of such institutions in promoting peace and understanding remains invaluable.