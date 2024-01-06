en English
Europe

Foula’s Time Warp: Celebrating Christmas in January

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Foula’s Time Warp: Celebrating Christmas in January

In the far-flung Shetland island of Foula, time seems to flow differently. While the rest of the world has already bid adieu to the holiday season, residents of Foula are just gearing up to celebrate ‘Old Christmas’ and the ‘Old New Year.’ This singular tradition, observed according to the Julian calendar, sets this remote Scottish island apart.

A Chapter from History

The Julian calendar was the norm until the 16th century when Pope Gregory introduced the Gregorian calendar. The world swiftly adapted to the new schedule, shifting Christmas and New Year’s celebrations nearly two weeks earlier. However, Foula remained an enclave of time, steadfastly preserving its traditional dates: Christmas on January 6 and New Year commencing on January 13.

A Unique Festive Twist

Kenny Gear, a native of Foula, highlights the distinct charm of their celebration. Born and raised on the island, he fondly shares that his children relish in the novelty of two visits from ‘Santie.’ This unique aspect is inherent to the island life where some families opt to forgo the festivities on December 25, waiting instead for the ‘real’ Christmas in January.

Evolution of Traditions

Festive customs on Foula have seen an evolution over time. Certain age-long traditions like hunting shags, locally referred to as scarfs, for food have gradually faded. However, the essence of Old Christmas has remained unaltered. The islanders gather for a social occasion, a marked contrast to the family-focused festivities more commonly observed. The hosting baton gets passed around, changing hands informally over the years, reflecting the communal spirit of the island.

Foula, in all its unique glory, offers a peculiar blend of history, stunning natural attractions, and a rich Norse tradition of folklore, music, and special festivities. As the islanders gear up to welcome their Old New Year on January 13, the rest of the world watches, captivated by the resilient charm of this remote island that refuses to let go of its past.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

