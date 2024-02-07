Finnish Technology Companies Brace for Downturn Amid Decreased Turnover

The Finnish technology industry, the nation's largest export sector, is bracing for a downturn in the next six months. This forecast comes from Technology Industries of Finland, which recently reported a 2 percent decrease in turnover from the previous year. The trade association's survey also indicated a reduction in personnel numbers, a sharp contrast to the record high achieved in the previous year, and a significant increase in layoffs.

Shrinking Order Volumes

Petteri Rautaporras, Director and Chief Economist of the association, noted that despite production running smoothly and firms maintaining operations due to robust order books, recent months have witnessed a precipitous drop in order volumes. The monetary value of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 19 percent lower compared to the same period in the previous year. This trend signals a potential decrease in production volumes in early 2024.

Layoffs Loom Large

By December's end, approximately 16,000 employees were subject to layoff procedures in the technology industry, which employs 334,000 people. This increase in layoffs is a worrying trend for the industry and the Finnish economy at large.

Industry Concerns

Jaakko Hirvola, CEO of Technology Industries of Finland, voiced concerns about the stagnation of industrial production across Europe. He also highlighted the negative impact of strikes on the perception of foreign customers and investors towards Finnish industrial firms. These factors compound the challenges faced by the Finnish technology sector as it navigates the anticipated downturn.