Finland, Sweden Hit Winter’s Coldest at Minus 40°C Amid Nordic Cold Spell

On January 2, 2024, Finland and Sweden underwent a new record in winter temperatures as they plunged to over minus 40 degrees Celsius, owing to a cold spell that has gripped the Nordic region. This extreme weather has caused significant disruptions in transportation across the region, with Norway closing a major highway in the south, suspending ferry operations, and facing problems with rail traffic in the north.

Record-Breaking Cold in Finland and Sweden

In the northern Swedish village of Nikkaluokta, thermometers recorded a bone-chilling minus 41.6 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest temperature for the country this winter. Meanwhile, Finland was not far behind, with the town of Ylivieska setting the season’s cold record with minus 37.8 degrees Celsius. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has predicted even lower temperatures throughout the week, particularly in the Arctic Lapland region, where the mercury is expected to drop below minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Disruptions in Transportation and Daily Life

The severe weather has caused significant disruptions in transportation, with the E18 highway in Norway closed due to icy conditions. Ferry operations across the region have been suspended, including those from southern Norway to Denmark, where a key bridge was also closed to vehicles with light trailers because of strong winds. Rail traffic in the Arctic north has been particularly affected, with Swedish train operators reporting substantial difficulties due to the freezing temperatures.

Impact on Schools and Local Communities

The harsh conditions have extended beyond transportation, leading to the closure of schools in Arendal, Norway, due to uncleared sidewalks. With temperatures in Finland’s capital, Helsinki, expected to stay between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, local communities are bracing for an extended period of severe cold. The extreme weather conditions have led to cancellations of ferry crossings throughout the region, affecting both local residents and tourists.

As the Nordic region battles this record-breaking cold spell, the focus is on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its people, while authorities work round the clock to restore normalcy in transportation and other affected services.