en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Finland, Sweden Hit Winter’s Coldest at Minus 40°C Amid Nordic Cold Spell

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Finland, Sweden Hit Winter’s Coldest at Minus 40°C Amid Nordic Cold Spell

On January 2, 2024, Finland and Sweden underwent a new record in winter temperatures as they plunged to over minus 40 degrees Celsius, owing to a cold spell that has gripped the Nordic region. This extreme weather has caused significant disruptions in transportation across the region, with Norway closing a major highway in the south, suspending ferry operations, and facing problems with rail traffic in the north.

Record-Breaking Cold in Finland and Sweden

In the northern Swedish village of Nikkaluokta, thermometers recorded a bone-chilling minus 41.6 degrees Celsius, marking the coldest temperature for the country this winter. Meanwhile, Finland was not far behind, with the town of Ylivieska setting the season’s cold record with minus 37.8 degrees Celsius. The Finnish Meteorological Institute has predicted even lower temperatures throughout the week, particularly in the Arctic Lapland region, where the mercury is expected to drop below minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Disruptions in Transportation and Daily Life

The severe weather has caused significant disruptions in transportation, with the E18 highway in Norway closed due to icy conditions. Ferry operations across the region have been suspended, including those from southern Norway to Denmark, where a key bridge was also closed to vehicles with light trailers because of strong winds. Rail traffic in the Arctic north has been particularly affected, with Swedish train operators reporting substantial difficulties due to the freezing temperatures.

Impact on Schools and Local Communities

The harsh conditions have extended beyond transportation, leading to the closure of schools in Arendal, Norway, due to uncleared sidewalks. With temperatures in Finland’s capital, Helsinki, expected to stay between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius, local communities are bracing for an extended period of severe cold. The extreme weather conditions have led to cancellations of ferry crossings throughout the region, affecting both local residents and tourists.

As the Nordic region battles this record-breaking cold spell, the focus is on ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its people, while authorities work round the clock to restore normalcy in transportation and other affected services.

0
Europe Weather
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Romania Records Warmest Year in 2023, Reaffirms Climate Commitment

By Mazhar Abbas

Tatatu S.p.A. Ends Liquidity Contract with Exane, Inks New Deal with Kepler Cheuvreux

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Company Repurchases 60,000 Shares in Strategic Move

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Fettes-Brown Joins RLB Global Board to Steer Technological Adaptation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan ...
@BNN Newsroom · 15 mins
European Natural Gas Price Drops Amidst Rising Supply from Azerbaijan ...
heart comment 0
Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on Major Exchanges

By Geeta Pillai

Zwipe AS Raises NOK 35M from Rights Issue; Issues Warrants Tradable on Major Exchanges
European Banking Authority Intensifies Probes into Bank-Financial Entities Connections

By Quadri Adejumo

European Banking Authority Intensifies Probes into Bank-Financial Entities Connections
Hogmanay: A Deep-Dive into Scotland’s Unique New Year’s Celebrations

By Salman Akhtar

Hogmanay: A Deep-Dive into Scotland's Unique New Year's Celebrations
European Innovation Council Unveils Opportunities Under Work Programme 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

European Innovation Council Unveils Opportunities Under Work Programme 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
8 mins
Nigeria in Distress: A Nation Grappling with Multiple Challenges
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
8 mins
Week 18 NFL Showdown: Indianapolis Colts Vs. Houston Texans
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
8 mins
Wolves' Loaned Player, Fabio Silva, Makes Striking Debut for Rangers
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
8 mins
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
8 mins
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
8 mins
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
8 mins
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
9 mins
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
9 mins
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app