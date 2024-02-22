FEFAC's 68th Annual Meeting: Advancing EU Livestock and Feed Industry Towards Sustainability

As the sun rises over the bustling city of Brussels on May 31, 2024, a pivotal moment in the European Union’s agricultural sector approaches. The European Compound Feed Manufacturers' Federation (FEFAC) is preparing to host its 68th Annual Public Meeting, an event that promises to be a cornerstone in the advancement of the EU's livestock and feed industry towards sustainability and autonomy. With the shadow of rising geopolitical tensions and the pressing need for environmental conservation, this meeting is more than just a gathering; it's a beacon of hope and progress.

Charting the Course for a Greener Future

Keynote speakers, including EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Janusz Wojciechowski, and COPA president, Christiane Lambert, are set to illuminate the event with their insights. Wojciechowski's opening speech is highly anticipated, promising to set a powerful agenda focused on enhancing EU feed autonomy and reinforcing the circularity of the livestock sector. Meanwhile, Lambert's address is expected to underscore the vital role of collaboration and innovation in achieving these goals.

The meeting will delve into crucial discussions, facilitated by expert panels moderated by seasoned journalists Rose O'Donovan and Anton van den Brink. Topics on the table include the EU livestock and feed industry's journey towards a green transition, balancing sustainability with profitability, and aligning with the European Commission Strategic Agenda 2024-2029. These conversations are not just theoretical; they aim to explore practical, economically viable approaches that meet European consumers' and societal demands.

The Heart of Innovation and Sustainability

At the core of FEFAC's mission is the commitment to the FEFAC Sustainability Charter 2030. Pedro Cordero, president of FEFAC, has been vocal about the sector's pledge to invest in innovative animal nutrition solutions. These advancements are not merely for boosting the resilience and competitiveness of the EU livestock and aquaculture sector but also for ensuring its sustainable future. The emphasis on innovation reflects a broader understanding within the industry: that the path to sustainability is paved with scientific advancement and creative problem-solving.

Discussions will also highlight the importance of increasing EU feed autonomy. In a world where geopolitical tensions can disrupt supply chains, securing a self-reliant feed supply is not just strategic; it's a necessity for sustainability and economic stability. This focus is particularly timely, considering the challenges the sector has faced in recent years, from pandemics to trade wars.

Building a Circular Economy in Livestock Sector

The concept of circularity in the livestock sector is another cornerstone topic of the FEFAC meeting. By promoting practices that recycle and reuse resources, the industry can significantly reduce waste and environmental impact. This approach is not just about adhering to regulations; it's about changing the narrative of the livestock sector from one of the major contributors to environmental degradation to a leading example of sustainable practices.