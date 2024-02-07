Fear of COVID-19 among Nursing Home Workers: A Study from Portugal

In a remarkable exploration of emotional responses during a health crisis, a cross-sectional study delved into the predictors of fear related to COVID-19 among Personal Care and Operations Professionals (PCOP) working in nursing homes in Central Alentejo, a region in southern Portugal. The study, a key examination of the psychological impacts of the pandemic, encompassed 652 PCOPs from a total workforce of 1020.

Study Design and Methodology

The recruitment of study participants and data gathering occurred in March 2021, coinciding with the end of Portugal's third COVID-19 outbreak. The study employed convenience sampling and focused on adult PCOPs aged 18 or above who had proficiency in Portuguese. The questionnaire incorporated sections on sociodemographic characteristics, infections and symptoms resembling COVID-19, environmental risk exposure, chronic diseases, addictive behaviors, preventive measures, and knowledge of COVID-19. A focal point of the survey was the Fear of COVID-19 Scale (FCV-19S), a seven-item Likert scale gauging emotional responses to the disease.

Data Analysis and Ethical Considerations

Data analysis was carried out using descriptive statistics, non-parametric tests, and Spearman correlation to pinpoint predictors of COVID-19 fear. The study received ethical approval from the University of Évora's Ethics Committee, and all participants gave informed consent.

Key Findings and Implications

Findings from the study pointed to a strong correlation between fear of COVID-19 and factors such as the level of education, gender, symptoms mirroring COVID-19, and receiving a flu vaccination. The study served to underline the heightened risk faced by nursing home workers in terms of exposure to SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, it shed light on the substantial lack of knowledge and the pervasive fear experienced by these workers during the pandemic. The results of this study offer crucial insights into the emotional landscape of healthcare workers amid a health crisis, thereby emphasizing the need for comprehensive support structures and educational interventions.