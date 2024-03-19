Exploitation of Missing Migrants' Families: Money for False Information

Families searching for missing migrants have faced exploitation, with promises of information about their loved ones in exchange for money. These challenges include navigating foreign bureaucracy and language barriers, compounded by the lack of centralised data or uniform process for handling cases of migrants who die attempting to cross into Europe. The exploitation involves requests for money in exchange for false information, such as promises of photographs of bodies in morgues or false claims of relatives being in prisons. Spanish police have arrested 14 individuals accused of using social media to offer false information for financial gain, targeting the families of migrants who drowned while trying to reach Spain.

Exploitation Amid Desperation

Without any formal procedure to trace missing relatives, families often find themselves at the mercy of scammers. Individuals posing as connected to NGOs in Spain have been caught making false promises, asking for financial compensation in return for information on the whereabouts of missing migrants. The desperation of these families, coupled with the legislative void, creates a ripe environment for exploitation, with some even promised photographs of their relative's body in a police morgue.

Police Intervention and Arrests

Spanish police's involvement came after the discovery of social media activities where suspects offered to help families for a fee, even going as far as to promise false searches for shipwreck victims. The suspects, including several public employees at forensic institutes, allegedly exploited the families' vulnerabilities for financial gain. Charges against these individuals range from fraud and falsification of public documents to disrespecting the deceased.

Call for Systematic Support

The situation underscores the urgent need for a systematic approach to support families of missing migrants. Volunteers and organizations working with these families have long advocated for the establishment of an office dedicated to assisting in these cases. Such an institution could provide clear support and guidance, reducing the chances of exploitation and scams, and ensuring families receive the help they need in their search for missing loved ones.