In Poland and across the European Union, the perennial debate over the necessity of time changes persists, with clocks set to spring forward this year, coinciding with Easter. On the last Sunday of March, the EU collectively transitions to summer time, reverting to winter time on the last Sunday of October.

Advertisment

A Shared Discontent

The discourse surrounding time change within the EU has spanned several years. Public consultations conducted by the European Commission in 2018 revealed overwhelming support—84%—for abolishing the practice. This sentiment was echoed by Polish respondents, underscoring a widespread desire for change. Research from CBOS in March 2019 highlighted Polish frustration, with over three-quarters of respondents (78.3%) opposing biannual time changes. The majority favored adopting Central European Summer Time, reflecting a preference shared by more than 74% of adult Poles.

Poland’s Stance

Advertisment

Research from CBOS in March 2019 highlighted Polish frustration, with over three-quarters of respondents (78.3%) opposing biannual time changes. The majority favored adopting Central European Summer Time, reflecting a preference shared by more than 74% of adult Poles.

The Road Ahead

While the sentiment against time changes is clear, the path to reform remains uncertain. Despite public support, the decision ultimately rests with policymakers, who must navigate the complexities of EU coordination.

As the clocks spring forward this year, the EU stands at a crossroads. The desire for a change in the time-change practice is palpable among its citizens. However, the journey toward reform is fraught with policy challenges and coordination efforts among member states. As the debate continues, the question remains: will 2024 finally bring an end to the time change in the EU, or will the clocks continue to oscillate between summer and winter times? Only time will tell.