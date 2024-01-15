en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

EU’s Proposed Unemployment Benefits Regulations Raise Concerns

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
EU’s Proposed Unemployment Benefits Regulations Raise Concerns

European Union (EU) is contemplating amendments to its regulations concerning unemployment benefits for third-country nationals possessing residence permits. The proposed changes would pave the way for non-EU/EEA nationals, who have invested a minimum of six months working in any of the EU’s 27 member states, to switch employers while retaining their residency during periods of unemployment. As a result, they would be eligible to avail unemployment insurance benefits on par with EU citizens.

Concerns Over Potential Overburden on National Welfare Systems

An interior ministry spokesperson voiced concerns that the potential new regulations could impose an excessive burden on the national welfare systems. Employment of third-country nationals spans across various roles, from food couriers and taxi drivers operating through major apps, to highly specialized positions, especially in the technology sector.

Current System’s Dependence on Temporary Residency Permit

The existing system necessitates these individuals to secure a temporary residency permit (TRP) based on an employment contract to work within the EU. The proposed changes would significantly alter these conditions, raising concerns amongst various stakeholders.

Estonia’s Concerns and Current Unemployment Allowance

Particularly, Estonia expressed concerns about the potential strain on its social welfare system and is seeking more flexibility in regulating its labor market. Currently, the unemployment allowance in Estonia is set slightly above €300 per month. The country grants 2,000 to 4,000 residency permits for working annually. The blue card system for highly qualified workers has seen minimal unemployment, with only a handful of cases in the past five to seven years.

0
Europe
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
51 seconds ago
ESPI Annual Report 2023: A Year of Growth and Influence
The European Space Policy Institute (ESPI) has unveiled its 2023 Annual Report, a testament to a year of substantial growth and burgeoning international recognition. The document reflects on the institute’s milestones, including its first extraordinary General Assembly and Advisory Council in two decades, and a conspicuous political event hosted in the Austrian Parliament with delegates
ESPI Annual Report 2023: A Year of Growth and Influence
Nanoco's Leap Forward: New Joint Development Agreement with STMicroelectronics
16 mins ago
Nanoco's Leap Forward: New Joint Development Agreement with STMicroelectronics
EU-Funded BELEM Awards Grants to Artists, Invites Applications for Translated Song Co-Productions
17 mins ago
EU-Funded BELEM Awards Grants to Artists, Invites Applications for Translated Song Co-Productions
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
9 mins ago
Ukraine Considers Bonds Backed by Future Russian Reparations Amid Financial Challenges
Soly Raises 30 Million Euros to Expand Solar Energy Services Across Europe
11 mins ago
Soly Raises 30 Million Euros to Expand Solar Energy Services Across Europe
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
16 mins ago
OptiBiotix and MuscleTech Collaborate for LeanBiome Launch
Latest Headlines
World News
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
9 seconds
Lewis Hamilton's Future in Formula 1: Racing Beyond 40
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
18 seconds
Kinark Autism Services Advocates for Widespread Adoption of Virtual Autism Care
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
18 seconds
Russia Seeks to Strengthen Ties with North Korea Amidst Diplomatic Pressures
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
24 seconds
Unveiling the Truth Behind Jennifer Connell's Lawsuit
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
25 seconds
Basotho National Party Stands Against Israeli Apartheid: A Message of Unity and Strength
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
32 seconds
Rutland Healthwatch Addresses Community Concerns at Care Home Event
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
35 seconds
Cook County Property Tax Exemptions: A Double-Edged Sword
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
49 seconds
NeoImmuneTech Appoints New President Dr. Luke Oh to Propel Clinical Developments
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
57 seconds
Dianne Buswell and Nitro's Dance Ignites Fans' Hopes for a Strictly-Gladiators Crossover
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 min
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
25 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
53 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app