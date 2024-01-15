EU’s Proposed Unemployment Benefits Regulations Raise Concerns

European Union (EU) is contemplating amendments to its regulations concerning unemployment benefits for third-country nationals possessing residence permits. The proposed changes would pave the way for non-EU/EEA nationals, who have invested a minimum of six months working in any of the EU’s 27 member states, to switch employers while retaining their residency during periods of unemployment. As a result, they would be eligible to avail unemployment insurance benefits on par with EU citizens.

Concerns Over Potential Overburden on National Welfare Systems

An interior ministry spokesperson voiced concerns that the potential new regulations could impose an excessive burden on the national welfare systems. Employment of third-country nationals spans across various roles, from food couriers and taxi drivers operating through major apps, to highly specialized positions, especially in the technology sector.

Current System’s Dependence on Temporary Residency Permit

The existing system necessitates these individuals to secure a temporary residency permit (TRP) based on an employment contract to work within the EU. The proposed changes would significantly alter these conditions, raising concerns amongst various stakeholders.

Estonia’s Concerns and Current Unemployment Allowance

Particularly, Estonia expressed concerns about the potential strain on its social welfare system and is seeking more flexibility in regulating its labor market. Currently, the unemployment allowance in Estonia is set slightly above €300 per month. The country grants 2,000 to 4,000 residency permits for working annually. The blue card system for highly qualified workers has seen minimal unemployment, with only a handful of cases in the past five to seven years.