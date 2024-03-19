EU's 7.4 Billion Euro Deal with Egypt Sparks Human Rights Concerns Amid Migration Control Efforts

The European Union's recent deal with Egypt, worth 7.4 billion euros, aimed at curbing migration has drawn significant concern from the EU's rights watchdog. Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly highlights the agreement's lack of human rights safeguards, contrasting with the EU's efforts to manage migration through partnerships with various countries.

Background and Concerns

Since 2016, the EU has sought to mitigate irregular migration by entering agreements with nations like Mauritania, Tunisia, Turkey, and now Egypt. These pacts focus on economic aid, energy, security, and migration control, intending to address the root causes of migration and enhance border protection. However, rights groups have been vocal about their critiques, arguing that such deals overlook the need for humanitarian law adherence and proper treatment of migrants and asylum seekers.

Ombudsman's Stance and Potential Actions

Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, while not yet taking concrete action regarding the Egypt agreement, expresses concern over the absence of explicit human rights safeguards. She is contemplating a probe into a similar deal with Tunisia, emphasizing the necessity of integrating human rights considerations into these international cooperation frameworks. O'Reilly's stance signifies a call for the EU to prioritize ethical considerations and legal obligations towards migrants in its external policies.

Implications for EU Migration Strategy

This development occurs amid the EU's ongoing struggle with irregular migration, which has seen nearly 34,000 arrivals this year alone, resulting in almost 250 deaths. The EU's approach to managing migration through external agreements is under scrutiny, especially with the upcoming European Parliament elections where migration is a pivotal issue. The criticism from the ombudsman and rights organizations challenges the EU to reassess its strategy, ensuring it aligns with the bloc's fundamental values of human rights and democracy.

The controversy surrounding the EU-Egypt deal serves as a critical reminder of the complexities in balancing migration control with human rights obligations. As the EU continues to forge similar partnerships, the call for a more humane and legally compliant approach becomes increasingly significant, urging a reevaluation of priorities in the face of migration challenges.