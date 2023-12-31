Eurostar Services Resume After Flooding; Russia Intensifies Attacks on Ukraine

The Thames tunnels, a crucial artery for Eurostar services, have been reopened after an unprecedented flooding incident that caused major disruptions and inconveniency to thousands of passengers. Network Rail High Speed, the entity responsible for managing the route, successfully controlled the situation and facilitated the resumption of a full service. However, some speed restrictions are still in place due to ongoing issues with a second tunnel.

The Impact of the Flooding

The flooding incident affected more than 30,000 people, including those travelling for work, leisure, and special events. The cause of the flooding remains under investigation, with no evidence indicating a burst pipe, as was initially suspected. Eurostar, which operates services from London to Paris, Brussels, and Amsterdam, has advised customers to check its website for journey updates and information on compensation. The company extended its apologies for the inconvenience caused by the incident.

Other Global Events

In a separate global event, Russia escalated its attacks on Ukraine with a massive aerial bombing campaign, the largest since the start of the war. This was followed by a drone assault, with the Ukrainian Air Force reporting the shooting down of 21 out of 49 Russian drones. The attacks resulted in significant casualties and damage to several Ukrainian cities, including Kharkiv and the Kyiv region.

International Reactions

In retaliation for the attacks, Russia accused Ukraine of orchestrating a deadly attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, resulting in the loss of 24 lives. At an emergency UN Security Council meeting, Russia’s UN envoy condemned the act as terrorism. Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, continues to resist international calls for a ceasefire due to ongoing Israeli strikes in Gaza. These strikes have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, sparking a humanitarian crisis with a quarter of Gaza’s population facing starvation and extensive destruction across the territory.