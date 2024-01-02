en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Europe’s Wolf Resurgence: A Debate on Conservation and Coexistence

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST
Europe’s Wolf Resurgence: A Debate on Conservation and Coexistence

Europe is currently on the precipice of a heated debate, as the resurgence of its wolf population has intensified tensions. Conservation successes have led to a significant increase in the number of wolves across the continent. However, this revival has triggered demands from various politicians, farmers, and hunting groups for a change in the international protection status of wolves from “strictly protected” to “protected.”

Wolf Status: A Contested Terrain

The proposal to shift the protection status of wolves could potentially legalize hunting. However, the debate isn’t clear-cut. Of the nine wolf populations in the European Union (EU), only three have achieved a favorable conservation status. This fact is a critical point of contention, with many advocating for maintaining the current protection status.

Exploring Non-lethal Solutions

As the discussions continue, advocates for coexistence are proposing non-lethal prevention strategies. These strategies include the use of fencing and guard dogs to protect livestock. This approach offers a potential solution that respects the right of wolves to exist while mitigating the impact on farmers and livestock.

Næss’s Deep Ecology: A Framework for Coexistence

The debate extends into the philosophical realm, referencing the work of renowned Norwegian environmental philosopher Arne Næss. Næss, celebrated for his concept of ‘deep ecology,’ argues for the equal value of all life forms. Along with biologist Ivar Mysterud, Næss contends that humans have no right to deplete the richness of life, including wolf habitats, except to satisfy vital needs.

Næss’s ethical principles emphasize the rights of wolves, the economic needs of sheep holders, and the suffering of domestic animals that have lost their natural defenses against predators. His concept of ‘mixed communities’ challenges the conventional notion that communities are exclusively human and promotes empathy and identification with nonhuman life.

Applying this philosophical framework to the wolf debate could inspire creative solutions and help overcome fear and hysteria associated with wolves. A recent study indicates that many individuals in rural EU communities already believe in the right of wolves to exist, a belief that aligns with Næss’s optimism about the potential for coexistence between humans and wolves.

0
Europe Wildlife
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hungarian Migration Trends in the EU: Germany Leads the Pack

By BNN Correspondents

Education and Trust: Key to Latvia's Future Success, Says Prime Minister

By Rizwan Shah

Carrier Global Corporation Enhances Portfolio with Viessmann Climate Solutions Acquisition

By Saboor Bayat

AI Revolutionizes Fraud Detection in the Era of Real-time Payments

By BNN Correspondents

IFC Grants First Green Loan to NEPI Rockcastle for Sustainability in R ...
@Business · 28 mins
IFC Grants First Green Loan to NEPI Rockcastle for Sustainability in R ...
heart comment 0
All for One Group SE Completes Share Buyback Programme

By Mazhar Abbas

All for One Group SE Completes Share Buyback Programme
EU Commission Proposes Omnibus Directive: A Leap Forward for Retail Investments

By Quadri Adejumo

EU Commission Proposes Omnibus Directive: A Leap Forward for Retail Investments
Barcelona City Council Hits Property Owner with Record Fine for Illegal Tourist Rentals

By Geeta Pillai

Barcelona City Council Hits Property Owner with Record Fine for Illegal Tourist Rentals
Spain’s Changing Tourism Landscape and Rising Property Rental Prices

By Saboor Bayat

Spain's Changing Tourism Landscape and Rising Property Rental Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
19 seconds
Senator Christopher Go Urges Modernization of Bureau of Immigration
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
2 mins
Gozo's First Blood Donation Drive of 2024: A Call to Save Lives
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
2 mins
Rift in UK Government over Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
2 mins
Bounce Back: A Health-Conscious Elixir for the Morning After
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
3 mins
Nasarawa State Gears Up for Local Government Elections Amid Calls for More Active Political Parties
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
3 mins
Indonesia Allocates Significant Budget for 2024 General Elections
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
3 mins
Martine McCutcheon's Personalized Approach to Weight Loss Amidst Health Battles
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
3 mins
Decoding Nutrition: Ten Health Tips for 2024
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
3 mins
Omeros Corporation's Stock Price Stumbles: A Deep Dive into the Biotech Industry Player's Performance
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app