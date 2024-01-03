Europe’s Space Industry: A Year of Few Launches but High Success

In 2023, the space industry witnessed an unprecedented 210 successful orbital launches, setting a new world record. However, Europe’s contribution to this landmark achievement was a mere three launches, making it the continent’s lowest contribution since 2004. The United States spearheaded the global efforts with 109 launches, followed by China with 66, and Russia with 19. Remarkably, Europe fell behind even India, which had seven launches.

European Launches and Their Challenges

The European launches were all conducted from French Guiana, circumventing geographical and logistical challenges that plague mainland Europe. The responsibility of these launches fell on Arianespace, a major player in Europe’s space industry. The company retired its iconic Ariane 5 rocket last year after its final mission, symbolizing an end of an era in Europe’s space history. Despite the low number of launches, Europe also witnessed the successful deployment of satellites into space by its Vega rocket.

Setbacks and Hopes for the Future

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Europe. A failed launch attempt by Virgin Orbit in the UK underscored the challenges that the region’s space industry faces. Yet, there’s a palpable sense of optimism, buoyed by the opening of new spaceports, such as the Andøya Spaceport in Norway and the SaxaVord spaceport in the UK. Notably, the latter received a license for vertical rocket launches, marking a significant milestone in Europe’s space journey.

Europe’s Record of Success

Despite the relatively low number of launches, Europe’s space efforts in 2023 were characterized by a 100% success rate, surpassing even Japan and North Korea, who experienced failures in their respective three attempts. This record of success points to the quality and precision of Europe’s space missions, even if their quantity may not match those of the global leaders.