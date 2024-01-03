Europe’s Dramatic Weather Divide: Scandinavian Cold vs. Western European Storms

Europe faced a stark weather divide on Wednesday as the Nordic region grappled with extreme cold and snowstorms, while western Europe confronted severe winds and heavy rain. The Scandinavian countries, experiencing temperatures below minus 40 degrees Celsius, saw disruptions in transportation, bridge closures, and school shutdowns. Concurrently, western Europe, particularly Britain, was hit by a storm dubbed Henk, leading to over 300 flood warnings, power outages, and substantial disruptions to the rail network.

Scandinavia in the Grip of Extreme Cold

In a dramatic weather turn, the Nordic countries were besieged by temperatures plunging below minus 40 degrees Celsius. The severe cold triggered widespread disruptions, including transportation breakdowns, the closure of several bridges, and school shutdowns across the region. The chilly weather, which saw Sweden recording its lowest January temperature in 25 years at minus 43.6 C in Kvikkjokk-renjarka, prompted Danish police to advise against unnecessary travel due to wind and snow.

Storm Henk Wreaks Havoc in Western Europe

Simultaneously, parts of western Europe were battered by Storm Henk, with Britain bearing the brunt of its fury. A driver lost his life after a tree fell on his car amidst the storm. The havoc caused by Henk resulted in over 300 flood warnings and power outages affecting 10,000 homes. The River Nene in central England was under a severe flood alert, with evacuations underway to prevent potential tragedies.

Storm-related Casualties and Concerns

In the Netherlands, a man’s death was potentially linked to the storm as he fell from his bicycle due to strong winds. Meanwhile, Germany also grappled with flooding and rising concerns about worsening conditions due to ongoing rainfall. As Europe continues to grapple with these severe weather conditions, the impact of climate change on the frequency and intensity of storms remains a pressing concern.