European Sleeper Expands: New Night Train Route Connects Prague, Brussels, and Dresden

European Sleeper is making headlines again with its latest expansion, linking Prague with Brussels and Dresden. Ten months after its inaugural journey from Brussels to Berlin, the Dutch-Belgian night train operator is set to introduce stops in Dresden, Bad Schandau, and Prague, enhancing connectivity across four European capitals. A special event on 25 March 2024 marks the unveiling of this route extension, aiming to bolster eco-friendly travel and tourism.

Advertisment

Reviving Night Trains for a Green Future

As part of a broader movement to rejuvenate night train services in Europe, European Sleeper offers an eco-conscious alternative to air travel, emitting up to 28 times less greenhouse gas. The service’s expansion into Prague not only signifies its commitment to sustainable travel but also highlights the growing importance of rail transport in the European travel ecosystem. Czech Minister of Transport, Martin Kupka, lauds the initiative for aligning with environmental goals and promoting rail as a key player in future transport solutions.

Boosting Local Tourism and Accessibility

Advertisment

The addition of Prague to the European Sleeper route is a boon for regional tourism. With stops in Děčín and Ústí nad Labem, the service caters to outdoor enthusiasts eager to explore the Elbe Cycle Path or the Czech Switzerland Crest Trail without needing to detour through Prague. František Reismüller, Director of the Czech Tourism Authority – CzechTourism, emphasizes the line’s potential to enhance tourist experiences in the Czech Republic, offering an inviting gateway to the country’s natural beauty.

Towards a More Connected Europe

European Sleeper’s ambitions don’t stop with the Prague-Brussels-Dresden route. Plans are underway for a new line connecting Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona, slated for introduction between 2025 and 2026. This initiative, supported by the European Commission, aims to forge stronger European cross-border rail connections, demonstrating European Sleeper’s role in shaping a more interconnected, sustainable continent. Prices for the new service start at €49 for a seat and €79 for a couchette, making eco-friendly travel both accessible and comfortable.

The expansion of European Sleeper’s network is a testament to the growing appeal of night trains as a convenient, sustainable travel option. By linking key European cities and regions, the operator not only promotes environmental stewardship but also enriches the travel experiences available to Europeans and international visitors alike. As European Sleeper charts its course towards a greener, more connected future, it stands as a beacon for the resurgence of night rail travel across the continent.