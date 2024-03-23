European Sleeper Expands: New Night Train Links Prague, Dresden, Brussels Starting March 2024

On 26 March 2024, European Sleeper will officially launch its latest route extension, connecting four European capitals - Prague, Dresden, Brussels, and Amsterdam - marking a significant milestone in the resurgence of night train services across Europe. This expansion not only facilitates seamless travel across four countries but also represents a green alternative to air travel, aligning with increasing demand for sustainable transportation options.
Reviving Night Trains in Europe
European Sleeper, a Dutch-Belgian night train operator, has been at the forefront of reviving night train services in Europe, offering an eco-friendly travel alternative. The new route, announced ten months after the successful Brussels-Berlin service, includes stops in Dresden and Bad Schandau, enhancing connectivity and supporting regional tourism. With a single transfer in Brussels, passengers can easily reach Paris and London, further broadening the network's appeal.
Embracing Sustainable Travel
Highlighting the environmental benefits, European Sleeper's trains emit up to 28 times less greenhouse gas than airplanes, presenting an attractive option for climate-conscious travelers. The addition of a bike carriage also caters to cycling and hiking enthusiasts, promoting eco-friendly tourism activities. The service starts at €49 for a seat and €79 for a couchette, offering an affordable and comfortable overnight travel solution.
Future Expansion and Community Support
Looking ahead, European Sleeper is planning to launch a new route connecting Amsterdam, Brussels, and Barcelona, demonstrating the potential for further expansion of night train services in Europe. This initiative has received backing from the European Commission as part of efforts to improve cross-border rail connections. As European Sleeper continues to grow, it contributes significantly to the shift towards more sustainable and interconnected European travel.