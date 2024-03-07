European Rivers Flooded with Harmful Chemicals: UFZ Study Reveals Urgent Environmental Threat

A comprehensive study by the UFZ environmental chemists has uncovered alarming levels of chemical pollution in 22 European rivers, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced chemical water monitoring.

Advertisment

Widespread Chemical Contamination Detected

The UFZ team analyzed 445 water samples from major European rivers including the Elbe, Danube, and Rhine, detecting 504 of the 610 chemicals surveyed. Notably, the Danube showed a staggering 241 chemicals in a single sample. Among the pollutants, 229 were pesticides and biocides, while 175 were pharmaceutical chemicals, alongside other harmful substances such as surfactants, plastic and rubber additives, and PFAS. The frequent detection of N-acetyl-4-aminoantpyrine, a degradation product of the analgesic metamizole, raises concerns due to the unknown effects on freshwater ecosystems.

Risks to Aquatic Life

Advertisment

The study revealed the presence of carbamazepine, an anticonvulsant not readily biodegradable in water, which impairs the reproductive capacity of invertebrates and delays fish development. Similarly, insecticides like diazinon and fipronil were found to be extremely harmful to aquatic invertebrates. Over 70 chemicals exceeded chronic risk thresholds for invertebrates, indicating a potential for causing developmental disorders among other issues. Furthermore, the UFZ researchers applied the concept of the chemical footprint to quantify the impact of these chemical mixtures on aquatic organisms, finding that scientific limit values were exceeded in 74% of the samples tested.

Call for Comprehensive Monitoring and Data

Despite various improvement measures, the prevalence of chemicals in European waters remains a significant concern, with many sites exceeding limit values. The UFZ study underscores the importance of incorporating more chemicals into chemical water monitoring under the EU Water Framework Directive and calls for more data on the effects of chemicals on water organisms. The study emphasizes the need to focus on the mixtures of chemicals when assessing their impact, highlighting an area that requires urgent attention and action to protect European river ecosystems.