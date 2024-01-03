en English
Europe

European Ombudsman’s 2022 Report Spotlights Transparency and Accountability in EU Institutions

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
European Ombudsman’s 2022 Report Spotlights Transparency and Accountability in EU Institutions

The European Ombudsman’s 2022 annual report reveals a steadfast commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance within the EU institutions. The report, presented by Ombudsman, Ms. Emily O’Reilly to the European Parliament and the Committee on Petitions, underscores the Ombudsman’s role in ensuring the EU administration operates openly, efficiently, and independently, as stipulated by EU treaties and the Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Key Findings and Recommendations

In 2022, the Ombudsman opened 348 inquiries, a significant number of which concerned the European Commission, reflecting its substantial visibility as the EU executive. These inquiries traversed diverse issues, including transparency and accountability, culture of service, and respect for fundamental rights. The Ombudsman notably addressed concerns around access to information, recruitment practices, management of infringement procedures, ethics, and public participation in EU decision-making.

Addressing Systemic Issues and Maladministration

The Ombudsman’s work extended to strategic inquiries into systemic problems, such as revolving doors and considerable delays in handling public access to document requests. Key revelations include the Ombudsman’s call to the Council for quicker access to legislative documents and the identification of maladministration in the Commission’s handling of a public access request involving communications with the CEO of Pfizer.

Pathways to Improved Transparency

As a result of the Ombudsman’s efforts, recommendations for improved transparency were made. These include granting public access to requested legislative documents and ensuring more consistency in handling EU recovery funds requests. The report also lauds the Ombudsman’s initiative to launch a public consultation on transparency and participation in EU decision-making related to the environment.

Parliament’s Response and Endorsement

The European Parliament approved the annual report and expressed appreciation for the Ombudsman’s work. It urged the Council to comply with transparency standards and endorsed the Ombudsman’s investigations into potential conflicts of interest, such as the examination of the European Defence Fund’s external expert evaluations and the Commission’s interactions with the tobacco industry.

Europe
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

