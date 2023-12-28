en English
Europe

European Monarchies: A Year of Marital Scandals and Unyielding Bonds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
Behind the pomp and pageantry of the European monarchies, a turbulent year of marital scandals and resolute relationships has unfolded. The British monarchy, under King Charles and his wife Camilla, has remained a beacon of stability amidst the storm. Contrarily, other royal households have been embroiled in scandalous allegations of affairs and marital disarray.

Unshakeable Bond Amidst Royal Tensions

King Charles of the British monarchy, despite a year of high drama marked by familial tensions and the release of his memoir ‘Spare’, has maintained an unyielding relationship with his wife, Camilla. Having weathered 18 turbulent years of marriage, Camilla has emerged as Charles’s ‘rock’, solidifying their bond in the face of adversity.

Scandalous Claims Threaten European Monarchies

However, the stability of the British monarchy stands in stark contrast to other European royal families, who have found themselves in the eye of the scandal storm. Central to these claims, Queen Letizia of Spain was embroiled in a scandal following allegations by her ex-brother-in-law, Jaime Del Burgo. He claimed an affair with the Queen before and after her marriage to King Felipe, further participating in a tell-all book, ‘Letizia y Yo’ (‘Letizia and I’), and released a selfie of the Queen as asserted evidence of their relationship.

Marital Strife Across Multiple Royal Households

Beyond Spain, the Danish Royal Family has been troubled by rumors of an affair involving Prince Frederik and a Mexican socialite. Additionally, whispers of marital disarray have plagued Princess Charlene of Monaco and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, casting long shadows over their respective royal households. Amidst these allegations, the Spanish royal palace has remained conspicuously silent, offering no comment on the claims against Queen Letizia.

Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

