European Flax Fiber Acreage Poised to Expand in 2024 Amid Rising Demand

In response to the supply-demand imbalance prompting a staggering 36% hike in fiber prices from June to November, the European Linen and Hemp Alliance forecasts a considerable expansion in the land acreage dedicated to flax fiber cultivation in Europe. The projected expansion is from 150,000 hectares in 2023 to 160,000 hectares in 2024. Europe, currently accounting for three-quarters of global flax fiber production, is inching closer to its record cultivation of 163,000 hectares set in 2020.

Winter Flax - A Resilient Variety

The anticipated growth is partly attributed to the rise of winter flax, a variety that is sown in the late autumn and harvested about a month ahead of traditional spring flax. This variant has demonstrated greater resilience to extreme weather events and is projected to cover 30,000 hectares, marking a notable upswing compared to previous years.

Flax Production and Pricing Trends

Despite the predicted increase in acreage, the Alliance anticipates that the monthly production of certified 'European Flax' will not exceed 10,000 tonnes in the first quarter, showing a decrease from the 12,000 to 16,000 tonnes average of the past two years. This reduction is largely due to the quality of straw harvested in 2023.

However, flax prices are expected to remain elevated due to the continuous global demand for natural fibers. The price of European Flax surged from 6.05 euros per kilo in June to 8.23 euros in November. The Alliance foresees that the supply tension will persist at least until the autumn of 2024, maintaining high flax prices.