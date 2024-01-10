European Film Academy Unveils Inclusive New Board, Aims for Fairer Representation

The European Film Academy (EFA), an influential institution in the cinematic realm, has ushered in a new era of inclusivity and diversity with the introduction of its restructured board. In an unprecedented move, the board elections for the 2024-2025 term have witnessed a shift in representation, particularly amplifying voices from Northeastern and Southeastern European countries.

Board Elections: A Leap Towards Diversity

The recent elections have resulted in the re-election of three incumbent members. Mike Downey has retained his position as the chair, joined by Joanna Szymańska and Ada Solomon, who continue as Deputy Chairs. These experienced individuals will now share the platform with representatives from countries such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

A Special Seat for Transnational Populations

Adding a unique touch to the revised guidelines, the EFA has allocated a special seat for transnational populations. The honor of being the inaugural representative of this seat has been bestowed upon Anne-Lajla Utsi from the Sámi International Film Institute. This initiative will extend to other transnational populations as well, with Romani filmmakers set to follow in subsequent years. The inclusion of such diverse voices aims to correct past marginalization and ensure a fairer distribution of voices.

The Most Representative Board in EFA’s History

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Berlin, the EFA, with its 4,600 members, has been a driving force behind European cinema. The new board, touted as the most representative in EFA’s history, is a testament to the academy’s commitment to remedying past oversights and spearheading a more inclusive future. Notably, the roles of the EFA President, currently held by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, and the CEO and director Matthijs Wouter Knol, remain unchanged and separate from the board. The EFA, beyond its annual European Film Awards, continues to be a beacon of support for European cinema, illuminating paths for filmmakers across the continent.