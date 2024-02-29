European Executives Urge Regulatory Reform for Green Transition and Global Competitiveness

In an unprecedented move, 73 executives from across 20 industrial sectors have come together to demand a more conducive regulatory environment in Europe for a successful green transition. This coalition highlights the necessity of streamlining regulations and simplifying state subsidy frameworks to maintain Europe's competitive edge on the global stage. Csaba Szabó, director at Mavesz, emphasized the critical role of keeping key industries competitive for economic development and sustainability. Gabriel Szabó, leading MOL's downstream division, expressed the group's dedication to significantly contributing to the circular economy in Central and Eastern Europe.

Addressing the Regulatory Challenge

The call to action by European industrial leaders underscores a growing concern among businesses about the complexities of current regulations and their impact on competitiveness. This development resonates with recent protests by European farmers against the European Green Deal, highlighting the broader unease with the pace and nature of regulatory changes aimed at environmental sustainability. The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) represent significant steps towards sustainability but also pose challenges for businesses striving to comply with new standards while remaining globally competitive.

Streamlining for Sustainability and Competitiveness

Executives argue for a regulatory environment that not only supports but accelerates the green transition by fostering innovation and efficiency within industries. The simplification of state subsidies and the adoption of measures to protect European industry's global competitiveness are seen as crucial steps. These changes, they argue, would enable companies to invest more confidently in green technologies and practices, contributing to the EU's goal of becoming the first carbon-neutral continent. The transformative potential of policies like CBAM, which aims to level the playing field for European businesses by imposing greenhouse gas emissions fees on certain imports, is acknowledged yet seen as part of a broader suite of reforms needed.

Partnering for Progress

The narrative emerging from the collective voice of Europe's industrial leaders is one of partnership and collaboration. There is a clear call for the European Union to view its leading industry players as allies in the green transition, not adversaries. This approach, coupled with a global perspective that recognizes the interconnectedness of markets and environmental challenges, is advocated as the path forward. The mention of efforts to transform the European Green Deal into a Global Green Deal echoes this sentiment, aiming for a more social, equitable, just, and fair approach at the international level.

As Europe navigates the complexities of a green transition, the dialogue between its leaders in industry and policy will be pivotal. The recent declarations by executives across various sectors signal a readiness to engage in this transition, provided there are conducive policies and a regulatory framework that balances sustainability with competitiveness. The outcome of these discussions will not only shape the future of Europe's economy but also its role in the global effort to combat climate change.