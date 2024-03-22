European Bishops Urge EU to Integrate Christian Values in 2024 Elections, Combat Marginalization

By Matthew Santucci, Rome Newsroom, Mar 22, 2024 – European bishops have made a public appeal this week for the European Union institutions and parliamentary candidates to foster greater state-church dialogue and to enshrine Christian principles within their political agendas ahead of the upcoming EU elections in June. Highlighting the pivotal role of participatory democracy and citizen engagement in European affairs, the bishops voiced concerns over the perceived sidelining of Christian viewpoints in political discourse and institutional frameworks.

Call for Inclusion and Dialogue

The joint declaration, issued on March 20 by an alliance of Christian organizations including the Commission of Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union (COMECE) and the Conference of European Churches, underscored the feeling of marginalization among citizens who view the EU’s future through the lens of Christian values. Criticizing the absence of references to Christian principles in EU documents, the bishops implored EU parliamentary candidates to incorporate these values into their electoral campaigns and political platforms, emphasizing the importance of Christian values as foundational to the European project.

Challenges and Values Crisis

The bishops' statement comes at a time when the EU is grappling with multiple crises, including energy shortages, economic stagnation, security threats, and the ongoing migrant dilemma, exacerbated by Russia's conflict with Ukraine. They argue that these challenges are part of a broader crisis of values that undermines democratic principles and institutions across Europe. The signatories advocate for Christian values as a bulwark against the EU's internal and external adversities, pointing to the instrumentalization of religious beliefs and ethno-racial narratives by some political factions as divisive and counterproductive.

Future Implications and Dialogue Promotion

In their appeal, the bishops argue for a reinvigoration of the dialogue between the state and the church, stressing that such engagement would not only counteract the current marginalization of Christian voices but also enrich the European democratic process. They envision the promotion of Christian values in the political sphere as a means to foster unity, stability, and a collective European identity grounded in shared principles. As the EU elections approach, the bishops' call for inclusivity and dialogue underscores the ongoing debate over the role of religion in public life and its potential to shape the future direction of the European Union.