Europe on Brink of 'Pre-War Era', Poland's PM Tusk Warns Amid Ukraine Crisis

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has sounded a grave warning, stating Europe has entered what he describes as a 'pre-war era', drawing unsettling parallels with the tense atmosphere of the late 1930s. In a poignant interview, Tusk highlighted the existential threat posed by Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine, urging European nations to significantly bolster their defense capabilities to safeguard the continent's security.

Escalating Tensions and Military Preparedness

With Europe's security landscape drastically altered by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Tusk's call to arms emphasizes the urgent need for European countries to enhance their military readiness. Pointing to Poland's commitment to defense, with spending at 4% of its GDP and plans to possess the largest army and tank fleet in mainland Europe, Tusk advocates for a minimum defense expenditure of 2% of GDP across European nations. This strategic pivot comes as relations between the West and Moscow plummet to their lowest point since the Cold War, underscoring the critical nature of the situation.

Russian Stance and European Response

Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's assurances of having "no aggressive intentions" towards NATO countries, the skepticism remains high. Putin's delineation of Western F-16 warplanes as "legitimate targets" if used from bases in countries like Poland or the Baltic states, raises alarms about potential