Eurofound's Ambitious Leap: Surveying 50,000 Workers to Sculpt the Future of European Work

On a crisp morning in February 2024, an ambitious quest commenced, one that promises to redefine the contours of work across Europe. Eurofound, the tripartite European Union Agency, embarked on its latest expedition with the 2024 European Working Conditions Survey (EWCS). This monumental endeavor aims to capture the essence of working life from approximately 50,000 workers spread across 35 countries, including all EU Member States and several other European nations. The survey's scope is vast, targeting insights into job quality, and the working lives of both men and women, while addressing key policy issues like gender equality, telework, and the implications of an ageing workforce, digitalisation, and decarbonisation.

A Vital Tool for Shaping Policy

The EWCS stands as a beacon of analysis in the realm of work and employment, offering a nuanced lens through which the work life of men and women is examined. By evaluating and quantifying various aspects of working conditions for employees and self-employed individuals alike, the survey aims to unearth concerns, identify at-risk groups, and track improvements. With a tradition of contributing to European policy development, the insights garnered from this survey are indispensable for shaping strategies related to work quality and employment. The introduction of online interviews, alongside traditional face-to-face methods, marks a pioneering step in maintaining the survey's capability for trend analysis.

Addressing Contemporary Challenges

The current iteration of the survey casts its net wider, incorporating new questions that resonate with the evolving landscape of work. These include pressing topics such as the future of work, telework, hybrid work models, work-life balance, and the effects of an ageing workforce. Furthermore, the survey delves into the twin transition of digitalization and decarbonization, reflecting the pressing challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The initial results, expected by the year's end, will shine a light on job quality and essential indicators related to the working lives of both genders, offering a timely reflection on the state of work in Europe.

A Legacy of Insight and Improvement

Since its inception, the European Working Conditions Survey has served as a critical tool for understanding and improving the working conditions across Europe. Eurofound Executive Director Ivailo Kalfin, at the fieldwork launch, emphasized the importance of the survey in capturing the changing dynamics of work and its implications for policy development. This round of the survey, enriched with data on contemporary policy issues, is poised to contribute significantly to the discourse on work quality and employment, ensuring its continued relevance in the face of evolving work landscapes.

As Eurofound embarks on this extensive mission to interview 50,000 workers, the 2024 European Working Conditions Survey stands as a testament to the agency's commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of work life across Europe. The data collected will not only illuminate the current state of work but also guide the development of policies that aim to enhance the quality of work and employment for generations to come. In a world where the contours of work are ever-changing, this survey promises to provide invaluable insights that will help shape a more equitable, sustainable, and productive work environment across Europe.