Eugene Levy Embarks on a Grand European Tour in 'The Reluctant Traveler' Season Two

Season two of the Emmy Award-winning travel series, 'The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy', is set to grant viewers an adventurous journey through Europe. This seven-part series will follow Eugene Levy, renowned actor and executive producer, as he explores the continent from its northernmost to southernmost parts.

Levy's Grand Tour of Europe

Levy's travels will take him to a variety of European countries, including Sweden, Scotland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Spain. Each visit promises unique experiences, from moose-tracking in the Swedish wilderness to tracing his mother's Scottish heritage, and from a culinary journey in Saint-Tropez to a hay bath in Germany.

Uncovering Cultural Experiences

Further adding to the richness of his journey, Levy will immerse himself in local customs, such as fishing in Greece and learning about medieval life and grape harvesting in Italy. In Spain, he will even get a chance to play soccer with a local star. These experiences highlight the series' core message of stepping out of one's comfort zone to embrace the world's diverse cultures.

'The Reluctant Traveler' on Apple TV+

The series is produced by Twofour, with Levy himself acting as an executive producer. It airs on Apple TV+, a platform accessible through various devices and offering a three-month free trial with certain Apple product purchases. The first two episodes of the second season will premiere on March 8, 2024, with subsequent episodes released weekly until April 12, 2024.