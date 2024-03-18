EU, UK Expected to Lift Ban on PIA Flights, Pakistan Civil Aviation Enhances Air Safety Measures

KARACHI: The European Union and the United Kingdom's ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations is anticipated to be lifted soon, marking a significant turnaround for Pakistan's aviation sector. This development, as reported by ARY News citing sources within the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA), came to light during the 43rd E-Kachehri chaired by the Director General of Civil Aviation. There is a hopeful expectation for a positive announcement about the ban's lifting by May, alongside advancements in drone policy and air accident accountability measures.

Strides Towards Lifting the Ban

The imposed ban, a response to concerns over safety standards and certifications, has been a point of contention and a hurdle for PIA's operations in European and UK territories. The recent meeting shed light on the concerted efforts by Pakistani aviation authorities to address these concerns head-on. The Director General's optimistic outlook for a resolution by May underlines the progress made in aligning Pakistan's aviation practices with international safety standards, a critical factor in the ban's anticipated lifting.

Comprehensive Policy Developments

Further to the ban's expected lifting, the session highlighted significant advancements in aviation policy, particularly around drone usage and air accident accountability. A comprehensive drone policy, soon to be finalized and made available on the PCAA website, signifies Pakistan's commitment to regulating and embracing emerging aviation technologies safely. Moreover, the emphasis on stringent procedures for air accident accountability underscores a proactive approach to enhancing air safety and passenger rights, including clear documentation and reporting protocols for flight cancellations and delays.

Enhancements in Passenger Services and Airport Facilities

In addition to safety measures, the E-Kachehri also focused on improving passenger experiences and airport facilities. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with ensuring adequate staffing at immigration counters, addressing a frequently voiced concern regarding insufficient personnel. Efforts are being made to enhance the airport environment for special persons, with specific instructions issued for the allocation of parking spaces and the installation of clear signage at Quetta International Airport. These initiatives reflect a holistic approach to upgrading Pakistan's aviation sector, balancing safety, regulatory, and passenger service improvements.

As the anticipated lifting of the EU and UK ban on PIA flights draws near, the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority signal a pivotal shift towards enhanced safety, regulatory compliance, and passenger experience. These developments not only aim to restore PIA's access to crucial international markets but also position Pakistan's aviation industry for future growth and resilience. The coming months are poised to herald a new era for Pakistan International Airlines and the nation's aviation landscape at large.