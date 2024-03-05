EU Struggles to Block Russian Timber Amid Sanctions, Reveals Cross-Border Probe

Despite the European Union's efforts to sanction Russia following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, tons of Russian timber continue to illegally enter the EU, a year after a groundbreaking investigation exposed regulatory failures in the forest products industry. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and its partners, including Belgium's De Tijd and Knack, have uncovered that national regulators are often too understaffed and under-resourced to enforce these sanctions effectively.

Flawed Enforcement and Circumvention Tactics

The ICIJ-led investigation, involving 44 media partners worldwide, first published in March 2023, documented how Western environmental auditing firms and governments failed to halt the trade of wood logged in conflict zones, particularly in Russia. Following President Putin's invasion of Ukraine, the EU embargoed Russian timber to cut off funds for the war effort. However, reports from ICIJ's Belgian partners reveal that Russian timber still flows into Belgium, exploiting gaps in enforcement and routing through third countries like China, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to circumvent the embargo.

Understaffed Regulators and Continuing Imports from Sanctioned Countries

In March 2023, Belgium's federal environmental ministry indicated a need for 22 inspectors to meet new EU inspection rates, yet a year later, fewer than four full-time inspectors are tasked with enforcing the European Timber Regulation. This issue is not isolated to Belgium; other EU member states continue to import millions of dollars worth of teak from Myanmar, despite EU sanctions against the Myanmar state firm monopolizing timber production and recommendations for a ban due to illegal logging concerns. This situation underscores a broader challenge within the EU to enforce its sanctions and regulations effectively.

EU's Response and Future Measures

In response to these enforcement challenges, the EU Commission has been in "active dialogue" with member states struggling to implement the sanctions. However, officials and activists, including Bernd Lange, chair of the trade committee in the European Parliament, argue that these efforts are insufficient. Lange advocates for stricter regulation and potential infringement proceedings against non-compliant countries. Additionally, a new EU deforestation regulation targeting products linked to deforestation will take effect at the end of December, aiming to increase penalties for violations and requiring member states to significantly boost checks on imports and companies.

The ongoing illegal trade of Russian timber into the EU highlights the complex challenges of enforcing international sanctions and regulations. It raises critical questions about the effectiveness of current strategies and the necessity for stronger mechanisms to combat environmental and economic crimes. As the EU prepares to implement its new deforestation regulation, the international community watches closely, hoping for a more robust and effective response to these persistent issues.