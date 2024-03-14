EU Strikes Deal for Stricter Gun Control to Combat 35 Million Illegal Firearms

The European Union is taking significant steps to strengthen gun control within its borders, aiming to clamp down on the circulation of an estimated 35 million illegal firearms. This initiative comes in response to growing concerns over terror and gang-related violence, highlighting the urgent need for a more robust system to trace and manage firearms. Negotiators from the European Parliament and Council have reached a pivotal agreement that promises to reshape the landscape of gun control across the bloc.

Advertisment

Establishing a Central Database

At the heart of the reform is the creation of a central database for gun-makers and dealers, a move designed to enhance transparency and accountability in the firearms trade. This EU-wide system will replace the current paper-based national schemes, facilitating easier tracking of firearms and their owners. By 2028, all member countries are expected to integrate their systems into this centralized database, a step that will significantly improve the efficiency of gun tracing across Europe.

Annual Reporting and Export Controls

Advertisment

Further strengthening the initiative, the European Commission will publish an annual report detailing gun import and export figures, including information on arms seizures and refused shipments. This move addresses the critical issue of inadequate controls on the import and export of handguns, which has contributed to illegal activities and violence beyond Europe's borders. Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament’s trade committee, emphasized the importance of revising these rules to curb the smuggling of handguns, particularly to regions like Latin America where European firearms are often used in criminal activities.

Implications for Security and Trade

This comprehensive reform not only aims to enhance internal security within the EU but also seeks to position the bloc as a responsible actor in the global arms trade. By tightening controls and increasing transparency, the EU is taking a decisive stand against the illicit trafficking of firearms. This initiative is expected to have far-reaching implications, potentially influencing global standards for arms control and contributing to a safer, more secure world.

As the EU moves forward with implementing these stricter gun control measures, it sends a clear message about its commitment to combating terrorism, gang violence, and illegal arms trafficking. The establishment of a central database and the focus on export controls mark a significant advancement in the EU's efforts to ensure peace and security both within its borders and beyond. These measures reflect a comprehensive approach to tackling the complex challenge of illegal firearms, promising a safer future for all.