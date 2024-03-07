EU-Startups, Dealflow.eu, and Dealroom Launch Innovation Radar Bridge to Boost EU-Funded Innovations

The European Union's dedication to nurturing innovation takes a significant leap forward with the introduction of the Innovation Radar Bridge project, a strategic partnership among EU-Startups, Dealflow.eu, and Dealroom.

This initiative is set to forge stronger connections between Innovation Radar innovators, European investors, and policymakers, aiming to accelerate the market adoption of pioneering solutions developed through EU-funded research and innovation endeavors.

Uniting Europe's Innovation Ecosystem

The project kicks off with the "EU Innovation Catalyst: Deeptech Investments & Policies for a Future-proof Economy" event on April 16th in Brussels. This gathering marks a pivotal moment, launching both the Innovation Radar Bridge and StepUp Startups projects.

It promises to catalyze discussions among Europe's leading voices in the startup ecosystem, including European Commission and Parliament officials, investors, and innovators, setting the stage for a robust, innovation-driven European economy.

Complementing the Innovation Radar Bridge, the StepUp Startups initiative is poised to make a significant impact on Europe's startup landscape. By harnessing in-depth, data-driven insights and organizing influential events, this project aims to spotlight the dynamics, challenges, and opportunities within the European startup ecosystem, propelling it to new heights.

Driving Policy and Growth Through Innovation

In addition to these groundbreaking projects, a survey targeting EU innovators and founders is currently underway. The objective is to gather firsthand experiences with EU policies, pinpointing areas where support is needed most.

The insights garnered will inform thematic reports and guide policymakers in crafting strategies that effectively bolster the startup ecosystem in Europe. Thomas Ohr, CEO of EU-Startups, underscores the importance of this initiative, highlighting how it will inspire policy action and drive sustainable growth among EU-funded innovators, thereby strengthening Europe's startup ecosystem.