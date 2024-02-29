EU Parliament Urges Sanctions Against Azerbaijan for Aggression Towards Armenia

The European Parliament has taken a significant step by adopting an annual report on the common security and defense policy, which outlines a firm stance against Azerbaijan in light of potential aggression towards Armenia. Highlighting the urgency of the matter, the report, adopted on February 28, calls for the immediate application of targeted sanctions against Azerbaijan, alongside a halt on oil and gas imports from the nation. This development signals a pivotal moment in EU-Armenian relations and raises questions about Azerbaijan's eligibility to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024.

Advertisment

Sanctions and Suspension of Strategic Partnerships

The report specifically demands readiness to impose targeted and individual sanctions not just on the political and military circles associated with President Aliyev but potentially extending beyond. In an unprecedented move, it also suggests the suspension of the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the energy sector between the EU and Azerbaijan. This suggests a willingness to reconsider strategic ties in light of actions deemed aggressive by Azerbaijan.

Engagement and Support for Peace

Advertisment

Furthermore, the European Parliament emphasizes the importance of more active EU engagement in the South Caucasus region. It calls on the EU's European External Action Service (EEAS) to assist Armenia and Azerbaijan in reaching a historic peace agreement. The establishment of the EU civilian monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) is welcomed as a step towards increasing security and reducing risks to the population in conflict-affected and border regions. The report suggests strengthening and extending the mandate of EUMA, including deploying monitors along Armenia's border with Türkiye.

Strengthening Armenia's Security and Sovereignty

The European Parliament's report also touches on the necessity of technical assistance to Armenia through the European Peace Facility, aiming to review Armenia's current military alliances to bolster its security, independence, and sovereignty. This call to action is not just about addressing immediate concerns but also about setting a precedent for how the EU can play a pivotal role in ensuring stability and peace in volatile regions.

This bold stance by the European Parliament reflects a growing concern over the stability in the South Caucasus and marks a critical moment in the EU's foreign policy direction. By prioritizing peace, security, and sovereignty, the EU demonstrates a commitment to playing a constructive role in resolving conflicts and supporting vulnerable nations against aggression. The implications of these actions will undoubtedly be watched closely by the international community, as they could set new standards for how global powers address conflicts and aggression.