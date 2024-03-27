EU Parliament President Metsola Proposes Task Force to Secure Red Sea Shipping Amid Houthi Attacks

Roberta Metsola, the President of the European Parliament, has called upon the European Union to form a task force aimed at addressing the growing threat to maritime trade in the Red Sea, a consequence of increasing attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen. Speaking at the European Council summit, Metsola highlighted the need for a coordinated European approach to ensure the safety of cargo vessels navigating the Suez Canal route, stressing the importance of securing maritime trade routes for EU member states, particularly for insular countries like Malta.

The Houthi rebels, controlling significant parts of Yemen and engaged in a prolonged civil war, have intensified their maritime assaults, targeting commercial vessels traversing the critical Bab al-Mandeb chokepoint into the Red Sea. These attacks disrupt a waterway responsible for approximately 12% of global trade, prompting shipping companies to reroute, significantly delaying shipments and escalating shipping costs. In January, two Malta-flagged vessels were among those "attacked" in these waters.

Strategic Importance of the Task Force

The proposed task force aims to consolidate national efforts across the EU, allowing for the continued smooth operation of shipping routes despite the ongoing conflict. By pooling resources and capabilities, the task force seeks to devise strategies to not only push ships through the Red Sea safely but also ensure that more vessels can make stops in strategically important locations like Malta. This initiative mirrors the successful cooperation seen within the EU during the pandemic for the joint procurement of essential medical supplies.

Impact on Malta and European Trade

The redirection of shipping routes away from the Red Sea has had a significant impact on Malta, with some ships ceasing stops in the country, thereby disrupting the import and export business of Maltese companies. The task force's efforts to facilitate more stops in Malta and share cargo space among EU member states will be crucial in mitigating these disruptions, ensuring that businesses across the bloc can maintain efficient and effective trade operations during this period of conflict.

Looking Forward

The establishment of an EU-led task force represents a proactive step towards securing vital trade routes against the backdrop of geopolitical instability in the Red Sea region. By focusing on collaboration and resource sharing, the EU aims to protect its economic interests while contributing to regional stability. The success of this initiative could serve as a model for addressing similar challenges in the future, highlighting the strength of collective action in navigating complex international waters.