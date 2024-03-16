EU Nears Sanctioning Israeli Settlers for West Bank Violence After Hungary Eases Opposition

European diplomats on Friday announced a significant turn in the European Union's approach towards rising violence in the West Bank. After Hungary signaled it would no longer block the initiative, the EU is on the verge of imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers accused of attacking Palestinians. This development comes amid a backdrop of increasing international concern over the situation, despite previous division among EU member states due to varying allegiances to Israel and Palestine.

Shift in EU Stance

The decision marks a pivotal shift in the EU's stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, particularly regarding the West Bank violence. Historically, EU member countries have shown a divided front on Middle East policy, with nations like Germany and Austria ready to endorse sanctions and others, notably Hungary, opposing them. The proposed sanctions, initially targeting around a dozen entities, aim to curtail travel to the EU for those implicated in violence against Palestinians. This move aligns the EU more closely with actions taken by the United States and Britain, which have already imposed similar measures.

Background and Implications

The escalation in the West Bank comes amid broader regional tensions, including a recent war following Hamas’ assault from Gaza. The EU's consideration of sanctions against violent Israeli settlers—and previously against Hamas—reflects a growing international response to these developments. The EU's potential sanctions against Israeli settlers represent a significant policy shift, indicating a stronger stance on human rights violations in the conflict. This decision could have far-reaching implications, potentially affecting EU-Israel relations and the broader geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

Looking Ahead

As the EU foreign ministers prepare to possibly approve the sanctions in their upcoming meeting, the international community watches closely. Hungary's reversal on blocking the sanctions underscores the dynamic nature of diplomatic relations and the potential for change in the face of escalating violence. The EU's actions may set a precedent for how international bodies address conflicts involving human rights violations, suggesting a more assertive stance on part of the EU in global political matters.