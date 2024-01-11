en English
Europe

EU Lawmakers Bolster Microplastics Legislation in Response to Spain’s Pollution Incident

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
EU Lawmakers Bolster Microplastics Legislation in Response to Spain’s Pollution Incident

The European Union (EU) is taking decisive action in response to a recent environmental catastrophe in Spain’s northwestern Galicia region, where millions of plastic pellets, or ‘nurdles,’ littered the coastline. The incident has prompted a group of lawmakers to seek to bolster proposed legislation aimed at curbing microplastics pollution.

Spain’s Nurdle Nightmare

The Galicia region recently suffered an influx of nurdles – tiny plastic beads used in the manufacturing of various plastic products. These pellets pose a significant threat to marine life and ecosystems. Accidental spills result in approximately 176,000 metric tons of these pellets being released into the environment each year. The recent Galicia incident emphasized the urgency of this issue and led to a call for stronger regulations.

Strengthening the Law

EU lawmakers are now pushing to reinforce a bill on microplastic pollution. The bill’s primary negotiator, Joao Albuquerque, proposed extending spill prevention requirements for companies to include the shipping sector. His proposal would also expand the law to cover not only pellets but also plastic flakes, powders, and dust used to make products. The European Commission, influenced by the Galicia incident, suggests that the law could be strengthened to at least cover plastic pollution from travel within the EU.

A Global Concern

This move by EU lawmakers reflects a growing concern over the environmental impact of microplastics. Recognized as a pollutant of global concern, microplastics pollution is increasingly capturing the attention of legislators worldwide. The strengthened EU law is expected to impose stricter controls on the handling and disposal of plastic materials, particularly in industrial processes, to prevent such occurrences in the future and reduce the overall microplastic pollution that ends up in the world’s oceans.

Europe
Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

