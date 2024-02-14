EU Cracks Down on Influencers: The Need for Transparency and Responsibility in Digital Advertising

In the digital age, influencers have become the new power brokers. But with great power comes great responsibility, a lesson that many influencers in the European Union (EU) are yet to learn. A recent study by the European Commission found that a staggering 80% of influencers fail to disclose their sponsored content, a clear violation of EU consumer law. This lack of transparency is concerning, especially since many followers are minors.

The EU Takes Action Against Influencers

The European Commission is taking this matter seriously. The study, which looked at 576 influencers in 22 member states, found that 97% of them published posts with commercial content. However, only 20% disclosed it as advertising. The Commission has already identified 358 influencers for further investigation and will issue citations if necessary. The EU is also considering developing an ethical code or label for influencers to increase transparency.

Promoting Unhealthy and Hazardous Activities

The study also revealed that 119 influencers were promoting unhealthy or hazardous activities. From junk food and alcoholic beverages to medical treatments, gambling, and financial services like crypto trading, these influencers were putting their followers at risk. The Commission emphasized that this was unacceptable and that influencers have a responsibility to protect their audience.

The Need for Modern Legislation

The EU is now considering modern legislation to ensure digital fairness for consumers online. This includes updating existing laws to reflect the changing digital landscape and creating new laws to address emerging issues. The Commission is urging influencers to be more transparent and to take their responsibilities seriously. The results of this investigation will also inform the Digital Services Act and a fitness check on EU consumer law.

The EU's actions send a strong message to influencers that they must be transparent and responsible in their advertising activities. The failure to disclose sponsored content not only violates EU consumer law but also undermines the trust of their followers. Influencers have a unique platform and the power to shape public opinion. They must use this power responsibly and ethically.

In conclusion, the EU's investigation into influencer marketing has revealed a worrying lack of transparency and responsibility. The Commission's actions are a necessary step towards ensuring digital fairness for consumers online. Influencers must take their responsibilities seriously and be more transparent in their advertising activities. The future of influencer marketing depends on it.